Delaware County officials said Thursday that two county residents died from COVID-19 during the past week.
The deaths were part of the weekly report from Delaware County Public Health, which also reported 12 new cases during the past week, and 17 active cases with three people hospitalized as of Thursday. There were 68 people under mandatory quarantine.
Delaware County's death toll from COVID-19 is now 49. The county has recorded 2,409 cases of the disease.
Despite the recent deaths, the numbers of new cases remained low across the region.
Otsego County reported three new cases Thursday.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were six active cases in the county, with three people hospitalized.
The daily testing positivity rate was 0.3% and the seven-day average was 0.5%.
The county has recorded 4,479 cases and 63 deaths since the pandemic began.
Chenango County reported three new cases Thursday.
According to a Thursday media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 18 active cases in the county, with person hospitalized and 81 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 3,492 cases and 77 COVID-19 deaths since tracking of the disease began.
Schoharie County reported no new cases Thursday. It has had 1,692 cases and 17 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the "demobilizing" of state-run drive-through COVID-19 testing sites across the state beginning Friday, June 11. The testing site closures follow historically low positivity rates and an 88 percent decrease in drive-through testing demand from January to May 2021, allowing the state "to focus its resources on getting more New Yorkers vaccinated," according to a media release.
Cuomo also announced the 13th consecutive day of record-low COVID positivity in the state.
According to a media release from Cuomo's office, the statewide seven-day average positivity was 0.47%. It has declined for 66 consecutive days.
There were nine COVID-19 deaths statewide on Wednesday.
"New Yorkers have embodied the spirit of what it means to be New York Tough and it is because of their determination to defeat COVID-19 that we are able to demobilize these testing sites," Cuomo said in the release. "Since our nation-leading testing program began in March 2020, over 57 million tests have been conducted in New York State, with 1.6 million at our drive-through sites."
