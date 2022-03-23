Delaware County officials said a raccoon in the town of Tompkins has tested positive for rabies.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, the rabid raccoon attacked a dog. No human exposure was reported. The dog was up to date on its rabies vaccinations and received a booster, the release said.
Officials said rabies is endemic to the area and an exposure to rabies can be fatal for a human or a pet. Vaccination of pets and other animals is the best preventive measure available, the release said.
Once infected, rabies is a virus that has a 100% fatality rate for mammals, including humans, when left untreated. Public Health recommends the following precautions to protect against possible exposure to rabies:
• Report any sick or strange acting wildlife;
• Vaccinate pets and livestock. State law requires that all dogs, cats and ferrets be vaccinated against rabies by 4 months of age. Vaccinating domestic animals not only provides protection for the animal, but vaccinated pets act as a barrier to keep the rabies virus from spreading between wild animals and people, the release said;
• Vaccination is also recommended for livestock with frequent human contact;
• Do not feed wildlife and discourage them from seeking food near homes;
• Do not feed strays. According to Public Health Law, an owner is defined as any person keeping, harboring or having charge or control of or permitting any dog, cat or domesticated ferret to remain on or be lodged or fed within such person’s house yard or premises;
• Do not approach an unknown animal, either wild or domestic, especially if it is acting in a strange or unusual manner;
• Report all animal bites and any contact with bats to the local Health Department. Human rabies can be prevented after exposure by administering a series of shots;
• Keep garbage cans tightly covered and avoid storing any food outside;
• Children should be instructed to tell an adult immediately if they were bitten or scratched by any animal;
• If an unvaccinated pet comes in contact with a suspected rabid animal, the pet must be quarantined for six months;
• Vaccinated pets that come in contact with a rabid or suspected rabid animal must be given a booster rabies vaccination within five days of the contact.
To report a suspected rabid animal in Delaware County, call 607-832-5200. For more information call the same number or visit www.delawarecountypublichealth.com.
