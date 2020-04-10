Delaware County has a third death from the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The county's Public Health Department reported Friday afternoon, "Public Health is saddened to report a third person in Delaware County has died from COVID-19 coronavirus, late Thursday April 9, 2020, while being hospitalized."
Details about the person’s age, gender, length of illness and whether the individual had a contributing underlying condition will not be released, a news release said.
The department also reported it received three positive lab reports for COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county's total to 45. Five of those cases were transferred to other counties.
This is a developing story. More information will be available later at www.thedailystar.com and in Saturday's newspaper.
