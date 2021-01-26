Delaware County reported three more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing its total to 35.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were two new cases reported Tuesday and there are now 166 active cases in the county. There are 21 people hospitalized and 348 under mandatory quarantine, according to the report.
The county has recorded 1,156 cases since the COVID pandemic began.
Otsego County reported 19 new cases Tuesday.
According to the Department of Health website, there are 225 active cases in the county, with 17 people hospitalized.
There have been 2,644 cases and 27 deaths recorded in Otsego County since tracking of the disease began.
Chenango County reported 17 new cases Tuesday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there are 215 active cases in the county, with 23 people hospitalized and 582 under active quarantine.
There have been 1,943 confirmed cases and 35 deaths in Chenango County since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported nine new cases Tuesday and has now recorded 990 in total. There have been six COVID-19 deaths in the county.
