Delaware County Public Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
The new cases bring the total of positive results in the county to 68. Of those, 54 patients were discharged after recovering. Three are hospitalized and four have died.
According to the report, seven people are isolating at home, 15 are under mandatory quarantine and two are under precautionary quarantine.
There have been 1,516 people tested for the disease. Of those, 1,402 tested negative. There are 26 tests pending.
Chenango County's total cases remained unchanged from a day earlier, with 118 confirmed cases reported.
The county's Health Department reported two people hospitalized and 31 in mandatory quarantine. There are 86 people who have recovered, according to the report. Four people have died.
A total of 2,086 people have been tested for the disease in Chenango County.
Schoharie County did not report any new COVID-19 cases Thursday, after reporting three new cases Wednesday, bringing the countywide case total to 47. Nine residents were hospitalized at that time and two in isolation. One county resident has died from the disease and 44 have recovered.
Eleven individuals remain under quarantine in Schoharie County and 198 have completed their quarantine periods and have been allowed to resume regular activity, according to a media release.
For the 22nd consecutive day, Otsego County did not report any new cases.
The overall case total remains at 62, with 57 recoveries and five deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.