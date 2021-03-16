Delaware County reported two more COVID-19 deaths over the weekend. Media releases from Delaware County Public Health reported the county’s 43rd and 44th deaths on Saturday and Sunday.
The county reported nine new cases Saturday, nine Sunday and four Monday. According to Monday’s report, there were 110 active cases, with 11 people hospitalized and 322 under quarantine. The county has recorded 1,724 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Otsego County reported 19 new cases Monday. According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 138 active cases and five people hospitalized. The testing positivity rate was 4.4% and the seven-day average was 1.6%. The county has recorded 3,483 cases and 54 deaths since the pandemic began.
Hartwick College reported Monday it had 17 active cases and a 14-day rolling average of 52 active cases. The campus has had 152 cases since Jan. 4. The state website that reports COVID results for SUNY schools was not available Monday.
Chenango County reported 32 new COVID-19 cases between Friday and Monday.
According to a Monday media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 78 active cases in the county, with 11 people hospitalized and 227 under active quarantine. There have been 2,563 confirmed cases and 63 deaths in Chenango County since tracking of COVID-19 began.
Schoharie County recorded 41 new cases between Friday and Monday, and has now had 1,300 cases and 13 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported 4,517 people hospitalized Monday. There were 923 patients in intensive care units and 614 intubated. The statewide positivity rate was 4.57%. There were 58 COVID-19 deaths in the state Monday.
Cuomo also announced that wedding receptions and catered events can now resume statewide. All venues must follow the state health and safety protocols, including the following requirements:
• Venues are restricted to 50% capacity, with no more than 150 attendees per event;
• All attendees must have proof of recent negative test result or proof of immunization prior to the event;
• Sign-in with contact information is required to assist with potential contact tracing;
• Venues must notify local health departments of large events in advance;
• Masks will be required at all times except when seated and eating or drinking;
• Ceremonial and socially-distanced dancing is allowed in designated areas.
Detailed guidance for in-person and catered events is available at https://tinyurl.com/3s2h6z5c.
