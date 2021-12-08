Delaware revisits tourism issue

After a heated discussion, the Delaware County Board of Supervisors voted during its Dec. 8 board meeting to designate the Delaware County Department of Economic Development as its tourism promotion agency for 2022.
Andes Town Supervisor Wayland "Bud" Gladstone, a Democrat, apologized for not attending the last meeting as he was at a doctor's appointment. He said he felt the vote, which denied the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce the continuation as the county's TPA, at the Nov. 23, meeting was political. He said the audit the county paid for to audit the chamber's financial records had no negative findings. He said he would like the board to rescind Resolution 188 and work with the chamber.
He said rebuilding trust between the board of supervisors and the chamber would take time but it was doable. He likened it to the partnership between the Department of Environmental Protection and Watershed Agricultural Council.
"The DEP and WAC were as far apart as they could be," Gladstone said. "Both parties have agreed to work together."
Board Chair and Bovina Town Supervisor Tina Molé, a Republican, said the audit revealed the chamber was using 49% of the $95,000 it received as a TPA for administrative costs. She also said the chamber contracted out its tourism promotion to Blue Spark Creative Services of Delhi.
Davenport Town Supervisor Dennis Valente, a Democrat, who is chair of the economic development committee, said "Blue Spark had a lot to brag about, but we didn't see it."
Delaware County Attorney Amy Merklen said she sat in on the economic development committee meetings and found that Chamber President Ray Pucci provided little feedback as to what the county's money was being spent on to promote tourism. She said every other business the county has a contract with has to provide detailed information about how the money is being spent and the chamber "didn't live up to its contract."
Valente was asked by Walton Town Supervisor Joe Cetta, a Republican, what type of audit was done on the chamber's finances. Valente said it was a one-year snapshot of the chamber's finances as it pertained to the county contract. He said the committee "didn't have any evidence of a crime," so a forensic audit wasn't warranted.
The board approved the resolution to designate the Delaware County Department of Economic Development as the TPA ,15-2, with Gladstone and Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield, also a Democrat, opposing. The town supervisors from Middletown and Sidney were absent. The weighted vote was 3,635 yes, 262 no, 952 absent.
After the meeting, Economic Development Director Glenn Nealis said the county would continue to use Blue Spark as its tourism consultant and would work with businesses throughout the county to support tourism. He said in the spring his office would like to form a committee with different segments of tourism businesses throughout the county to get ideas and strategies for promoting tourism to fit the businesses' needs.
He also said this year's occupancy tax revenues are running about "40% higher than last year. Through October we've taken in $406,000." He said tourism proposals for occupancy tax grants will be accepted starting next month.
In other business, the supervisors approved buying a modular building for the Department of Social Services, approved disbursements of American Rescue Plan Act funding and approved paying unpaid school taxes.
Marshfield said the building, which is estimated to cost $554,821, will have three handicap accessible entrances and will be used to introduce foster parents and children, train foster parents and have an office with a private entrance for a therapist to see foster children. The house will be placed on county-owned land near the Department of Public Works' new building on Main Street in Delhi, he said. In the summer, the county board had approved buying a house in the village of Delhi on Meredith Street, but rescinded the deal after some discussion with the code enforcement officer, he said. The board approved the purchase, 16-1, with Jeffrey Taggart, R-Franklin, opposing.
The board unanimously approved spending ARPA funds for the following:
• EFPR Group for the loss revenue calculation and consulting/professional guidance on appropriate and allowable allocations of ARP funding: $12,000
• Delinquent Tax Collection System to streamline collection of taxes and the tax foreclosure process: $199,650
• Train to Work Initiative to assist businesses in finding and training a quality workforce: $350,000
• Emergency Services purchase of drone and related equipment not to exceed $50,000
• Information Technology upgrade of the network system to include more robust remote options, cloud-based solutions, enhanced firewalls and security, phone system and wireless access not to exceed $2,600,000.
The board also approved paying school districts in the county a total of $6,623,535.60. This is the amount of unpaid school taxes plus a 7% penalty. The highest amount was in the town of Middletown, $1,002,497.98 and the lowest amount was in the town of Tompkins, $144,663.65.
"That's why we need funds in our contingency line to pay all these unpaid school taxes," Marshfield said.
Valente and Taggert asked how the numbers compared with last year. Last year the amount of unpaid school taxes was $6,077,986.38, Clerk of the Board Christa Shafer said.
