The recently passed state budget included a $300,000 line item for improvements to the Upper Delaware River in the state Environmental Protection Fund.
Jeff Skelding, executive director of Friends of the Upper Delaware River, said several organizations lobbied for three years to get the Delaware River its own line item in the budget and "dedicated source of funding that other water sources have.
"It's important to note that other iconic rivers in the state have their own line items in the budget," he said. "This is a breakthrough. We're just getting started; $300,000 is good, but it's also something to build on."
In addition to the Friends of the Upper Delaware River, the New York League of Conservation Voters, The Nature Conservancy, Audubon NY, the Coalition for the Delaware River Watershed, Trout Unlimited, the Upper Delaware River Tailwaters Coalition and the Alliance for the Upper Delaware River Watershed lobbied for the funding, a media release said.
Skelding said the funding will help with projects along the Delaware River from its headwaters in Stamford and Grand Gorge to Port Jervis.
The Environmental Protection Fund is part of the state budget and authorizes Friends of the Upper Delaware River to implement a watershed restoration and protection plan, linked to the federal Delaware River Basin Restoration Program, that will fund on-the-ground watershed projects for multiple economic and environmental benefits, the release said.
Since 2018, Friends of the Upper Delaware River and Trout Unlimited, in partnership with government agencies, local businesses, and nonprofit organizations, have secured more than $4 million in federal funding from the Delaware River Basin Restoration Program to initiate watershed restoration projects in the Upper Delaware watershed. The new state funding will complement the federal investment and help leverage additional funding for watershed restoration efforts in the Upper Delaware region.
Funding will help support watershed restoration projects that "protect the unique UDR wild trout fishery, mitigate the harmful impacts of flooding, ensure healthy aquatic habitat, curb the spread of invasive species, maintain high water quality, enhance recreational opportunities, and strengthen local economies through job creation and tourism revenue," advocates said.
Skelding mentioned the flooding that occurred last Friday and how the funding will help local governments assess and replace culverts that may be clogged or failing.
"There are hundreds of culverts in the upper Delaware. These capture debris and inhibit fish passage," he said.
He said the money will help combat erosion along the streambanks. The Delaware County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Upper Delaware River Tailwaters Coalition "are valuable partners and we work closely with them," he said.
"The hardest part is securing the funds to pay for these projects," he said. "That's why this news is so important. The funding will speed up the planning and we will be able to do more projects."
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.