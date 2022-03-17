The Delaware County Sheriff's Department has a new police dog.
In a March 17 media release, Sheriff Craig DuMond said the sheriff’s office recently received a $30,000 U.S. Homeland Security grant to purchase and implement an explosive detection K9.
Edge, a male Dutch Shepard born in Hungary on Aug. 30, 2020, will begin training in explosives detection, patrol and tracking, the release said. He was purchased from Shallow Creek Kennels in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.
Corporal Jeff Clark, a school resource deputy, has been selected to be the dog’s handler. Clark and Edge will receive training and certification at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office K9 Academy.
According to the release, Edge is named after Erastus S. Edgerton, who was a deputy sheriff in 1845 during the Anti-Rent War. Edgerton’s horse was shot from under him during an incident in which Undersheriff Osman Steele was shot and killed, the release said.
