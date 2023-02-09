Delaware County Sheriff Craig S. DuMond was elected first vice president of the New York State Sheriff’s Association during the association's Winter Conference held recetly in Albany. According to a media release, DuMond will assist Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple, president of the association, as well as the executive staff, with leading the association in 2023.
DuMond also serves on several committees, including the executive, legislative, jail, and standards, goals and ethics committees, the release said.
“I’m so humbled and honored to have the confidence of my fellow sheriff’s from across New York state," DuMond said in the release. "I promise to work hard to earn their support as well as honor the historic office of sheriff, the New York State Sheriff’s Association, and the people of Delaware County."
