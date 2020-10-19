Delaware sheriff has new K9 team

The Delaware County Sheriff's Department has a new police dog.
Sheriff Craig DuMond on Monday announced the graduation of the newest K9 team, Deputy Kyle Karcher and K9 “Eli.” According to a media release, Eli is named after the first sheriff of Delaware County, Elias Butler, who served in 1797. Karcher and Eli were one of 10 teams that graduated from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Academy on Oct. 9.
According to the release, Karcher and Eli spent months of training dedicated to drug detection, tracking and criminal apprehension. Training was "particularly intensive and strenuous due to Covid restrictions that the cadets and K9s at the academy had to endure," the release said.
At the graduation ceremony, each K-9 and its handler demonstrated the techniques and skills they obtained.
DuMond said in the release, “I would like to congratulate Deputy Karcher and K-9 Eli for this remarkable achievement. I am absolutely confident in their abilities and know they will make Delaware County proud." He also thanked Delaware County residents who have supported the K-9 program with contributions. "Your contributions have made and will continue to make our K-9 program a success well into the future,” he said.
