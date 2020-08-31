Delaware sheriff honors K9 deputies with memorial

DELHI — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office on Monday unveiled a monument to K9 deputies that have served and will serve the department.
“The bond between a K9 handler and his or her K9 is eternal; trusting each other in a nameless language that only they can understand,” said Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond. “We are here today to honor our departed K9 Osman Steele and all future K9s of the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office that have or will pay the ultimate price.”
The monument features an etched image of the late K9 Ozzie, a 7-year-old German shepherd who served the sheriff’s department from 2013 until his death in April, sitting in front of a patrol car parked in front of the Delaware County Public Safety Building.
Ozzie’s handler, Maj. John DeMeo, teared up while delivering a tribute to his late partner.
“Ozzie, not having you with me each and every day is something I don’t think I’ll ever get used to. You made a difference in my career as a deputy sheriff in so many different ways,” DeMeo said. “You’ve inspired so many other police officers to become K9 handlers throughout Delaware County. To me, that’s a true testament to the K9 that you were. Your abilities, strengths and loyalties — to your very last breath — will always be with me.”
Flanking him from both sides of the podium, the American flag and the sheriff’s office flag blew into DeMeo’s face almost as soon as he started speaking.
“There he is right now,” DeMeo said. “That’s him wagging his tail.”
DuMond said police K9s are “required to possess the unusual ability to go from a school with elementary kids petting them and pulling on their ears, and then immediately go to work tracking down a criminal or fugitive.
“Ozzie epitomized that personality,” DuMond continued. “He loved coming to work. He never had a bad day. He never once complained about the weather, about it being hot or cold, about it being wet. He never even complained about Maj. DeMeo after spending 12 hours cooped up in a car with him — I don’t know anyone here other than Ozzie who can say that.
“He was a happy boy. He worked every day, but the beauty was that he was really never at work a single day in his life. Whether it was going into a dangerous situation, whether it was dealing with kids, whether it was being at home, it was all just play to him. How nice would it be for all of us to think that we don’t go to work — we go to play.”
Since Ozzie’s passing, Delaware County residents have donated nearly $12,000 in his memory, according to DeMeo.
“That is a significant reflection of the community support for this office and our program,” DuMond said. “Especially in the trying times we’re in now, that is a really remarkable thing.”
DuMond presented his Sheriff’s Super Star awards to the veterinarian and veterinary technician from Valley Veterinary Associates who helped care for Ozzie at the end of his life.
Dr. John Davis was honored for his “generous partnership and honorable commitment to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and for providing impeccably professional services,” and Erica Ressel was honored for her “professional service, compassion and empathy in caring for our beloved K9 Osman Steele.”
Ressel was also presented with $500 from the new K9 Ozzie Memorial Scholarship Fund on behalf of the Delaware deputies’ union.
DuMond presented a third Super Star award to Paul Decker of Hall & Peet Funeral Home for donating the monument, which stands beside similar memorials for fallen Delaware County law enforcement officers and firefighters.
“I hope in the future when people visit, they look at this monument and realize the sacrifice that each and every K9 and every one of us makes every day that we put on a uniform to go out and protect and serve our community,” DeMeo said.
“Even though we are deeply saddened by Ozzie’s untimely passing, we are encouraged and uplifted knowing that our K9 program is strong and will go on,” DuMond said. “Deputy (Kyle) Karcher and K9 Eli are currently in training, and our awesome Delaware County community has continued to very generously bless us with significant donations to continue our program well into the future.”
Donations to the Delaware County Sheriff’s K9 program can be made via checks payable to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and mailed to 280 Phoebe Lane, Suite One, Delhi, NY 13753.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
