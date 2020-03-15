Investigators with the Delaware County Sheriff's Department are investigating an on-line computer repair scam.
According to a media release, investigators were contacted Tuesday, March 10, by employees at The Delaware National Bank of Delhi, who advised that an elderly bank customer had fallen victim to an online scam and lost thousands of dollars.
The investigation found the victim, who had been experiencing problems with a home computer, responded to an on-line “pop-up” notification indicating the computer was in need of repair. The victim responded to the pop-up and allowed the scammer to remotely take control of the computer, the release said.
The scammer convinced the victim to share personal financial account information, which allowed access to the victim’s financial account, the release said. The scammer then locked and restricted access to the victim’s computer. The perpetrator then conned the victim into believing that a sum of money had been deposited into the victim’s bank account and directed the victim to make a cash withdrawal of those funds and ship the cash, via UPS Express Overnight delivery, to an address in San Diego County, California. The victim withdrew the cash and shipped it to the identified address.
According to the release, the victim was later contacted by another con artist who instructed the victim to withdraw cash and ship it to an address in Las Vegas. The victim withdrew cash from the bank to ship to the Las Vegas address.
According to the release, "Fortunately, an attentive employee of The UPS Store located on St. Hwy. 23, Oneonta, NY, recognized the victim as the sender of a package late last week. After a brief conversation, the UPS employee learned that the customer was sending cash and immediately informed the unsuspecting victim that they were the victim of scam, not to send the package and to report the scam to law enforcement. In this case, the employee saved the victim from the certain loss of thousands of dollars more."
Investigators contacted detectives at the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office in California, who determined that the parcel containing the cash had been delivered to an unidentified subject at the delivery address, which was later determined to be an unoccupied residence utilized as an AirBNB. Further investigation revealed the Las Vegas address was also advertised as an AirBNB.
According to the release, the investigation continues, but it is "very unlikely" the victim’s money will ever be recovered.
Sheriff Craig DuMond encouraged people to be vigilant for scams and learn about the ever-changing types of scams. He also said people should never ship cash by U.S. Postal Service or any other means and to contact the sheriff's office or local law enforcement if they have concerns that they may be the target of a scam or identity theft.
Educational materials, including a guide for what to do if you have been scammed and on-line complaint forms, are available to the public through the New York State Office of the Attorney General at https://ag.ny.gov/internet/common-online-scams; the Federal Trade Commission, www.consumer.ftc.gov/; and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov/default.aspx.
