Delaware sheriff mourns K9 put down after health woes

Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond announced the passing of one of the most recognizable and beloved members of the department Friday.
K9 Ozzie, the department’s 7-year-old German shepherd, was “peacefully and humanely taken out of service” Friday morning, DuMond said.
“Over the past several weeks, Ozzie developed an underlying medical condition that ended up not being treatable,” DuMond said. “With his health and quality of life diminishing, we made the humane decision to put Ozzie down.”
DuMond declined to identify the condition “out of respect for Ozzie’s handler.”
“Losing a K9 is losing a member of the agency,” he said. “They’re at the ready at any given time to give their lives.”
Born in the Czech Republic on May 19, 2012, Ozzie began his career with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office on July 12, 2013, DuMond said. He was named for Osman Steele, the Delaware County undersheriff who was killed while trying to enforce the tax sale of a farm in Andes during the Anti-Rent War in 1845.
Ozzie graduated at the top of his class from the Syracuse Police Department K9 Academy, where he completed training with his handler, Maj. John DeMeo, and earned an advanced degree in narcotics detection, handler protection and tracking, according to DuMond.
The sheriff credited Ozzie with assisting in many narcotics investigations, noting that the K9 made his first felony-level narcotics discovery less than 24 hours after graduating from the academy.
“His service to the people of Delaware County has greatly contributed to making our communities a better and safer place to live, work and raise a family,” DuMond said.
Delaware County 911 acknowledged Ozzie’s final call out of service at 11:32 a.m. His remains will be cremated, DuMond said, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
“He’s a special, special guy and we’re going to miss him,” DuMond said. “Rest peacefully, our dear friend and colleague.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
