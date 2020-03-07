Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond announced his department was re-accredited by the state Division of Criminal Justice Services at a ceremony at DCJS headquarters in Albany on Thursday, March 5.
According to a media release, the accreditation program provides recognition that an agency meets or exceeds general expectations of quality in the field. Agencies participating in the program “conduct a thorough analysis of their organization to determine how existing operations can be adapted to meet established standards,” the release said. A team of independent professionals conducts an on-site assessment to verify that all applicable standards have been implemented.
During the ceremony, Sergeant Kim Smith was presented with an award in recognition of her work as accreditation manager for the sheriff’s office.
DuMond, in the release, said: “Less than one-third of law enforcement agencies in New York state are state accredited. The impact of the accreditation program stems from a profound commitment that the sheriff’s office has made to professionalism and desire to provide the best possible services to the communities we serve.” He said he is “very blessed and grateful” for Smith’s work and “honored by our members’ commitment to excellence.”
