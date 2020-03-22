The Delaware County Solid Waste Management Center is modifying its operations to help control the spread of COVID-19, according to a media release.
County officials are requesting that users:
• Visit the SWMC only if absolutely necessary and limit the number of trips;
• Limit time at the SWMC and be as brief as possible;
• Keep a minimum 6 feet social distance between from other customers and staff;
• Do not prolong the stay or visit with other people while at the SWMC.
Effective immediately, the SWMC will operate on a cashless pre-paid debit basis only. The change will affect customers wishing to dispose of construction and demolition debris, furniture and any waste items subject to tipping disposal fee.
No cash will be accepted at the SWMC. If you have not prepaid, the material subject to charge will be rejected.
Go to www.co.delaware.ny.us/departments/sw/recycling.htm for a list of material subject to tipping disposal fee.
Customers with established debit accounts may continue to use those accounts for disposal of waste.
The facility will continue to accept household garbage and recyclables from residential and commercial customers at no cost.
For information on how to add funds to existing debit accounts, how to establish an account, or use of the SWMC generally, contact the Delaware County DPW main office in Delhi by calling 607-832-5800 or email dpw@co.delaware.ny.us.
