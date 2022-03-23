Delaware supervisors hear ambulance options

The Delaware County Board of Supervisors continued to discuss the issue of a countywide ambulance service during its March 23, meeting.
The board heard from Richard Strasser of the Franklin-Treadwell Fire District, Ray Baker of the Sidney Emergency Medical Services and Jim Rotzler of the Town of Hancock Ambulance about a county wide ambulance service. Strasser outlined three options the county could undertake for the next three years during the meeting.
Option one is to fund two county ambulances and hire basic life support emergency medical technicians and one fly car with an advanced live support EMT. Option two is to fund two county ambulances and hire ALS EMTs. In both options, during year three the county could add another ambulance that could be used for hospital transports between the county's smaller hospitals and bigger regional hospitals. Option three is to extend the coverage of the existing paid ambulance services in the county so they can respond to calls outside their coverage area.
Strasser said all three options could be put into action beginning Jan. 1. He said staff recruitment and retention will be the county's biggest challenge. The county would also have to hire a medical director and pay employees' salaries, benefits and worker's compensation. The county would also have to either contract out billing of patients or hire someone to bill patients. He said option two would allow for more patient care capabilities for a lower cost to the county than option one, as would option three.
He said to have the countywide service up and running, the county should appoint a program manager by the end of April, the county should start recruiting staff in August and apply to the state Department of Health for a certificate of need for the county. The CON is needed before the countywide ambulance service can begin.
Strasser talked about how Otsego County formed its own EMS service using American Rescue Plan Act funds. The county bought two ambulances and hired 20 EMTs. A doctor at Fox Hospital is Otsego County's medical director who oversees the program and the county contracted out to a billing company in Pittsburgh to bill patients transported by the county ambulance, he said.
"On Sept. 8, the board approved the employees and on Nov. 13, they answered their first call," Strasser said. "It's amazing it only took nine weeks. Since Nov. 16, the service has responded to over 800 calls."
He said Otsego County originally estimated it would make $500,000 per year on its ambulance service, however, in its first quarter of operation, it has made $400,000. The Otsego County Board of Representatives voted to use $1.2 million for two years from the ARPA funds it received for the service while it set up a way to pay for the service.
While options one and two would create a countywide EMS service staffed by county employees, option three would form a coalition of existing EMS programs that could be expanded county wide. This would give the county additional resources and there would be less administrative costs to the county, Strasser said.
Some towns in the county are serviced by paid ambulance services. The Margaretville Hospital has an ambulance service in the town of Middletown, there is a town-run ambulance service in Hancock and the towns of Masonville and Sidney are serviced by the Sidney EMS. The towns of Stamford, Kortright and Harpersfield are joining together to provide a paid service.
"Sidney is working well and growing," Strasser said. "Hancock is working well and growing."
Baker said the Sidney EMS began in 2015 and is a nonprofit. The company has one 24/7 ALS crew and one 16-hour ALS crew and has 27 employees. The company responded to 2,540 calls in 2021 and had $1.5 million in revenue. The company used the revenue to buy a new heart monitor, two ambulances and raised the pay for its workers, he said. The company has two spare ambulances it could staff to help other municipalities in need, he said.
Rotzler said the Hancock service started seven years ago, and responded to 848 calls in 2021. The company is partially funded by the town of Hancock, which levies a tax on residents. It receives $250,000 per year from the town of Hancock, which is half of its payroll, he said. Because there are no hospitals in the town of Hancock, the ambulance usually takes patients to Binghamton, which is 40 to 60 miles away.
"Delaware County is unique," Strasser said. "There are already services ready to start up. The base is already there. We all want to work together. A heart attack knows no boundaries."
Middletown Town Supervisor Carl Patrick Davis said the Public Safety Committee discussed the lack of EMS service a year ago and discussed starting a countywide service based on taxes.
"There are five to six towns with paid service already," he said. "It would burden the towns that already have this."
Davis said he didn't have a problem with using ARPA funds to pay for the countywide service in the coming year as it would allow other towns in the county one year to establish an ambulance service in their towns.
Andes Town Supervisor Wayland "Bud" Gladstone asked if the countywide service would pull volunteers from the local fire departments. Strasser responded that was a possibility as many EMTs work for local paid squads. Baker said many EMTs work for more than one company as the pay isn't that great. He said when Chenango and Otsego counties started their ambulance services they both increased the pay of BLS EMTs to $18 per hour.
"Everybody had to step up with a raise," Baker said. Sidney, Hancock and AMR all raised the pay for their EMTs following the start of the two county services, he said. He said paramedics make between $25 and $27 per hour.
Walton Town Supervisor Joe Cetta asked if the county was going to contract out to AMR for a year to use as a "Band Aid" while the coalition meets to establish a plan to have countywide ambulance coverage. He also asked which committee would oversee the plan. Board members agreed it would be the Public Safety Committee.
"We're going to have to learn how to service the county, rather than service the towns," Gladstone said.
The board approved spending $1.5 million in ARPA funds to establish a countywide backup ambulance service during its March 9, meeting. During the March 9, meeting, Emergency Services Director Steve Hood outlined the costs of contracting out to AMR versus starting a countywide company.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.