The Delaware County Department of Public Works will begin oil and stone operations in the northern portion of yhe county on Tuesday, July 6. The work will begin on county Route 3 and then move to county routes 6, 41, 8, 36 and 37. Work will then move south to county routes 17, 28, and finish 27, according to a media release.
Once work is complete on county roads, work will begin on New York City roads around the Cannonsville Reservoir.
Work is expected to take about three to four weeks, depending on weather. Drivers "should use extreme caution during this time and should expect significant delays during work periods," the release said. Suggested reduced speed limits will be posted for the roads as the process will create loose stones that can be thrown and cause damage at normal speeds.
