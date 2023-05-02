The Delaware County Department of Public Works will close county Route 16 in the town of Franklin to through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, May 8, to replace a culvert pipe between the northern intersection with Fleming Road and Douglas Hall Road. The culvert is about 1,000 feet west of Fleming Road and 2,944 feet west of Douglas Hall Road, according to a media release.
Drivers should seek alternate routes.
In the event of rain, the work will be done Tuesday, May 9.
