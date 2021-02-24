Delaware to hold public hearing on police review

Delaware County will hold a public hearing at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, in the Board of Supervisors Room of the Sen. Charles D. Cook County Office Building to solicit community feedback on the first draft of the county’s state-mandated police reform and reinvention plan.
The plan was drafted by a 17-member committee formed under the auspices of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order No. 203, which required each municipality with its own police force to review its policies and procedures in the aftermath of the 2020 death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died after he was handcuffed and forced to the ground while a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.
The 25-page plan was made public at the board’s Feb. 24 meeting and is available at bit.ly/delawaresheriffplan
“I'm very satisfied with it,” Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond said. “It builds upon the excellent services and programs we already provide.”
The first five pages outline policies already in place and any recent changes implemented prior to the committee forming in November. The document highlights the department’s 10-year state accreditation record and 19 programs and activities provided by the department, including its use of body-worn cameras, a first-of-its-kind policy among all Delaware County law enforcement agencies.
The plan lists the 17 members of the committee and each of the five subcommittees upon which they served: community partnerships, policy and procedure, outreach and education, research, and resources. Summaries of each of the committee’s four meetings are also provided.
The final five pages of the plan describe the commitments Delaware County has made to enhance community outreach and “plan for the future.”
The sheriff’s department will enter into a five-year partnership with the Chenango Health Network to train first responders in mental health first aid and to establish connections with school- and community-based mental health agencies for referrals and educating the public on mental health resources available throughout the community, according to the plan. The training is available to all members of the sheriff’s department free of charge, sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
Outreach is scheduled to begin immediately on a new law enforcement behavioral health referral system, modeled after a similar program in Essex County.
The department is in the planning stages of establishing a community liaison committee to “serve as a conduit” between the department and the community. A “core committee” will consist of members of the police reform and reinvention collaborative.
The plan outlined the county’s pledge to continue working with the New York State Sheriff’s Association to lobby for reform in civil service hiring practices.
The board of supervisors is expected to vote on the adoption of the plan following the public hearing. A finalized version must be submitted to the state by April 1.
