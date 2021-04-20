Delaware County officials said Tuesday nearly 35% of county residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and a vaccination clinic will take place this week.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, data from the state Department of Health shows 34.7% of county residents have received COVID-19 vaccine.
Public Health will conduct a first dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday April 29, at 97 Main St. in Delhi. The clinic is open to all New York state residents or people who work in state. Those receiving vaccines must be age 18 or older.
Registration is mandatory. No walk-ins will be accepted. Those registered should not arrive early for their appointments. To register go to https://tinyurl.com/azjdkjy5
For more information or assistance getting registered, call Delaware County Public Health at 607-832-5200.
Delaware County reported seven new cases Tuesday. There were 109 active cases, according to a media release, with 14 people hospitalized and 227 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,224 cases and 47 deaths since the pandemic began.
Otsego County reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, the county had 130 active cases and four people hospitalized.
The daily testing positivity rate was 3.0%, more than double the seven-day average of 1.4%.
The county has had 4,243 and 59 COVID-19 deaths.
Chenango County reported 13 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 111 active cases in the county, with eight people hospitalized and 506 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 3,104 confirmed cases and 72 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported seven new cases Tuesday. It has now recorded 1,562 cases and 16 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the statewide 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 2.8 percent, the lowest since Nov. 12. ICU patients dropped to 823, the lowest since Dec. 3, and intubations dropped to 504, the lowest since Dec. 7.
There were 3,873 people hospitalizations, according to a media release. There were 45 COVID-19 deaths in the state Monday.
"New York State is making progress in the fight against COVID-19, but we have to remember not to get cocky — this pandemic isn't over yet and it's important to continue practicing safe behaviors so we don't lose the hard-earned gains we've made," Cuomo said in the media release.
