Weight limits placed earlier this year on several Delaware County roads will be lifted by end of business Thursday, March 31, Delaware County Department of Public Works announced Wednesday.
The county roads impacted are:
County Route 7, known as the Downsville-Rockland Road or Cat Hollow Road, extending from state Route 30 to the Sullivan County Line.
County Route 10, known as the Meridale-East Meredith Road, extending from the state Route 28 to intersection with Elk Creek Road.
County Route 14, known as Delhi-Treadwell-Leonta Road, extending from state Route 357 in Franklin to the Delhi village line.
County Route 16, known as the Fraser-Treadwell Road, extending from state Route 10 to Treadwell.
County Route 23, known as the Walton-Sidney Center Road, extending from county Route 21 to Sidney Center..
County Route 26, known as Telford Hollow Road, extending from state Route 10 to Downsville.
County Route 35, known as the Masonville-Sidney Center Road, extending from county Route 23 to state Route 206.
County Route 67, known as Sands Creek Road, extending from state Route 10 to the Hancock village line.
