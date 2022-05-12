Delaware tourism businesses get grants

The Delaware County Board of Supervisors approved funding a second round of tourism grants, totaling $76,628, during its May 11, meeting.
This year, the Tourism Advisory Board opened up some funding to local businesses in the tourism industry, county Economic Development Director Glenn Nealis said.
"There were two categories of funding," Nealis said. "One targeted to existing lodging establishments for expansion and capital investment. The second category was for tourism-related businesses working together on joint marketing efforts supporting tourism within the county."
The board received proposals from a variety of businesses that provide lodging to tourists including a campground, bed and breakfasts and motels, and from businesses that provide tourist information. All of the grants given were in amounts of $10,000 or less.
Three businesses received grant funding to add buildings to their properties. Crazy Acres Campground at Beaver Spring Lake received $9,733 to install a cabin with a bathroom, 5 Acres Pines Properties received $10,000 to build a pet-friendly cabin and TC Angell LL — Cadillac Ranch received $10,000 to add a mini-barn for lodging.
Two businesses received grant funding to make repairs to their parking lots — Bellfire Made LLC received $5,000 to expand its parking lot, while Octagon Motor Lodge received $4,956 to blacktop the driveway entrance. Octagon Motor Lodge will also use the funds to update its website and replace a road sign.
Three businesses received grant funding to make renovations to their businesses. Catskill Mountain Manor received $5,000 to install three bathrooms, customize the bar and add mini refrigerators to the rooms. Historic Cadosia Schoolhouse received $10,000 to install a new HVAC system. Stamford Gables B&B received $5,214 to fully scrape and paint the carriage house and expand its dining area.
Smith's Colonial Motel received $10,000 to purchase and install four electric vehicle charging stations with two charging heads each, allowing for eight vehicles to be charged simultaneously.
Three local businesses received grants to promote the area to tourists. Decker Advertising received $2,500 to pay for website hosting. Fitness by Raegan received $2,500 to promote the annual Catskill Mountain Yoga Festival at Plattekill Mountain. Maple Shade Farm received $1,725 to create a new marketing map and create a graphic useable across platforms and in print. The funds will be used for the map design and for printing 6,000 copies.
During the April 13, meeting, supervisors approved allocating $154,793 for 45 projects submitted by nonprofit organizations.
Economic Development Committee Chair and Davenport Supervisor Dennis Valente said at the meeting there would be one more round of funding given. The funding comes from the bed tax collected each year. Nealis said after the meeting, There will be several projects for 2022 coming from the Tourism Promotion Agency, which Economic Development oversees, he said. They will be presented to the Tourism Advisory Board at the end of May and may come before Board of Supervisors in June.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
