The Delaware County Board of Elections issued a media release Thursday, reminding voters that May 28 is the last day to postmark a registration form for the June 22 primary election.
There are no countywide primaries. Two towns will have primary elections for the Republican Party line, according to the release:
The town of Colchester will have a primary for member of Council and the town of Walton will have a primary for superintendent of highways.
State law requires voters to be registered in the party having the primary to be eligible to vote in that primary.
Registration forms, absentee ballot applications and sample ballots may be found online at delcony.us/departments/elec/elec.htm
