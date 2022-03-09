Delaware's dilemma: Public or private EMS?

Emergency Services Director Steve Hood presented the Delaware County Board of Supervisors with a plan to allocate $1.5 million in federal pandemic relief funds for a backup county ambulance service during the board’s March 9 meeting.
Hood told the board members they had two options: vote no, which would not allocate the American Rescue Plan funds, or vote yes, which would allocate the money to finance a backup service.
Hood also explained the benefits and drawbacks of a county-owned vs. privately contracted ambulance service to the board.
Either proposal would fund two basic life support ambulances and one advanced life support fly car. The county ambulance will be the backup ambulance if the local volunteer or paid service was unavailable, he said.
He said a county-owned ambulance service would cost an estimated $2.39 million the first year, as the two ambulances and fly car would need to be bought. The second year’s estimated cost would be $1.92 million, and the third year estimated cost would be $1.95 million.
Hood said the benefits of a county-owned service are that the county would own it, it would create local jobs and would be a long-term solution to supplement the volunteer or paid services in the county.
The drawbacks, he said, include cost, time needed to implement the project (up to a year), the addition of employees to the county payroll, the need to contract out to a billing service and the cost of maintaining the vehicle fleet. If the county wanted to cease operations, it would have to follow the Department of Health BEMS Policy 13-09 and lay off employees, he noted.
The county would also have to hire a medical director to oversee the program, apply for a DOH certificate of need, train new employees and obtain a narcotics license, he said.
“The CON is up for renewal after two years,” he said. “This allows for other agencies to contend that the service is no longer needed,” he said.
American Medical Response and Ambulnz both provide ambulance services in the county and a county-owned ambulance would cut into their territory, he noted. A building to house the ambulances and the staff would also have to be built, he said.
Hood also explained the benefits and drawbacks of a contract ambulance service. The county ARP committee sent out a request for proposals for ambulance coverage by a private company and American Medical Response was the low bidder, at $1.9 million per year.
Hood said benefits of hiring an outside firm include a short start-up time an all-inclusive contract, cost certainty. The contract would create local jobs but not add county employees.
The contract could be ended with written notice, and the services are designed to be short-term solutions to allow local agencies time to formulate their own plans.
The drawbacks, he said, are that AMR could end the contract with written notice, and the county wouldn’t own the ambulance service.
Several board members raised had concerns and questions about both ideas.
Hamden Supervisor and ARP Committee Chair Wayne Marshfield asked if the county would have to pay for the emergency medical technicians’ ongoing training. Hood responded: “Yes.”
Andes Supervisor Wayland “Bud” Gladstone asked if the county was short on certified staff, could the state DOH rescind the certificate of need? Hood said if the county couldn’t keep a certified staff, the service couldn’t run.
Harpersfield Town Supervisor James Eisel said his town, Stamford and Kortright are working together to come up with a paid service. Masonville Town Supervisor Betty Scott said Sidney’s EMS service also covers the town of Masonville. Roxbury Town Supervisor Allen Hinkley said the Margaretville Hospital has a paid service and will answer mutual aid calls in the town of Roxbury when available. Gladstone said it will also back up the Andes EMS. Hancock Town Supervisor Jerry Vernold said the town of Hancock also has a paid service.
Sidney Town Supervisor Eric Wilson said the Sidney EMS is a nonprofit, so there is no burden to taxpayers and asked if other agencies could start their own services.
Hood said there was no reason the Franklin and Treadwell fire districts couldn’t come together and form an ambulance service, and bigger towns like Walton or Delhi could form a service like Hancock and Sidney as the two fire department EMS crews answer about 800 calls per year. However, smaller towns would find it difficult to fund a paid service.
Board Chair and Bovina Town Supervisor Tina Molé said the Bovina fire chief and the Bovina EMS chief have told her the departments have enough manpower to cover Bovina, but they are being called for mutual aid into other departments regularly and are getting burned out. Gladstone said if Andes and Bovina merged to pay for an EMS service, the two towns would still not have enough calls to make it worth while.
“We have to do something now,” Colchester Town Supervisor Art Merrill said. “We need to get this service rolling.”
Scott asked Hood how many people self-transport themselves or a family member to the hospital after they call the ambulance and no one is available. Hood said “probably one a week.”
Walton Town Supervisor Joe Cetta, a member of the ARP committee, voted against the money for the backup ambulance service in committee, but changed his vote to yes after the discussion.
“In my mind there is no easy solution for this,” said Cetta, who drives a Walton EMS ambulance. “Right now they will be a backup service after the first two tones. This will become a primary service. Once we get this, this will be continued and we will charge taxpayers forever.”
Cetta asked that there be a study funded as to how full-time ambulance coverage could be divided among the county. Then the county would know if it needs only two ambulances or more.
Vernold raised concerns about Hancock residents being double-taxed, as they already pay to have a town-wide ambulance service.
The board unanimously passed the resolution, although Middletown Supervisor Carl Patrick Davis was absent. It was announced that during the next board meeting, supervisors will hear from members of the Franklin Fire-EMS and Town of Hancock Ambulance about how local towns could start their own services.
Also during the meeting, former village of Franklin Mayor John Campbell spoke about planning for the country’s 250th anniversary in 2026.
“It will be a very important time in history,” he said. He hoped the county would pass a resolution during an upcoming meeting supporting funding for different activities including a parade on July 4, he said. He also said he would like to see schools, historical groups and others involved in planning the celebrations, and said the local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter has started planning an event. He said the state has already set up a task force to plan statewide events.
In addition to approving the funding for the backup ambulance service, the board passed three resolutions to accept bids for stone products, asphalt, concrete and steel pipes and steel forms for the Highway Department.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.
