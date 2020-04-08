The Delaware County Board of Supervisors met behind closed doors Wednesday to conduct its regular business, according to Bovina Town Supervisor and board chair Tina Molé.
While many of the 19 supervisors were physically present in their meeting room at the Sen. Charles D. Cook County Office building, several participated via teleconference.
In an April 8 phone call with The Daily Star, Kristin O’Neill, assistant director of New York’s Committee on Open Government, cited a March 13 executive order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo suspending Article 7 of Public Officers Law and authorizing public bodies to meet remotely, “provided that the public has the ability to view or listen to such proceeding and that such meetings are recorded and later transcribed.”
“The executive order only prohibits in-person access if they allow remote access,” O’Neill said. “At minimum, the public should be able to listen to the meetings.”
An April 6 email from Board Clerk Christa Schafer invited “any member of the public who is interested in participating” in the teleconference to contact her office.
Schafer told The Daily Star on Wednesday that no one had requested access to the meeting, but that such access was not advertised outside the email, which was only sent to those already on a board mailing list.
Molé previously told The Daily Star that only 20 lines were available on the county’s conference call system.
“They really should be looking into other mechanisms of meeting,” O’Neill said. “This is the first county I’ve heard about having these limitations — I’ve spoken with some very tiny municipalities, and even they’ve come up with a way to do it.”
“This is all new to us,” Schafer said. “We’re trying our best to keep up with other requirements and running the county day-to-day. We’re doing our best to try to be transparent.”
Schafer said the county is “looking into” expanding public access to its meetings.
O’Neill said this was the second complaint she had heard against Delaware County’s meeting practices since the COVID-19 outbreak began. The county board of supervisors met March 26 via an unannounced teleconference after canceling its regularly scheduled meeting the previous day.
On Wednesday, the board passed a resolution authorizing the county treasurer, as the tax enforcement officer, to cancel 1% interest charges on delinquent real property tax payments for the month of April.
The resolution passed by a measure of 4,000 weighted votes to 799, with Franklin Town Supervisor Jeff Taggart and Walton Town Supervisor Joe Cetta voting in opposition, according to Molé.
The resolution only applies to delinquent county property taxes, Molé said, noting that four or five towns implemented their own interest cancellations.
“The treasurer’s office is not open right now, so it’s physically impossible to make those payments,” she said.
If the county office building remains closed to the public beyond April amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Molé said, the board may consider extending the interest cancellation period. Once the interest cancellation period is over, the county will resume collecting delinquent tax payments at 1% interest.
The board voted unanimously to accept 44 grant applications from tourism promotion agencies totaling approximately $222,000, according to Molé. The grants are funded by the county’s occupancy tax revenue, charged to hotels, motels, Airbnbs and other overnight lodging establishments.
A transcript of the April 8 meeting is expected to be made publicly available next week, according to Schafer.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
