Delgado announces funding for Oneonta airport

Oneonta's airport is one of three in the region to receive federal funding, according to a media release from the office of Rep. Antonio Delgado.
Delgado, D-NY-19 announced $2,213,966.00 in federal funding through the Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration to support area airports. The funding was appropriated through the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), the release said..
Oneonta will receive $70,000.00 for Albert S. Nader Regional Airport.
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said in the release, “I thank Congressman Delgado for working with the FAA to assist Oneonta in acquiring the funding which will allow us to perform a comprehensive Airside Pavement Management Study including a condition survey and visual inspection of all airfield pavements at Oneonta’s Albert S. Nader airport. This study will assist us in maintaining a strong plan to ensure safe air travel to and from the City of Oneonta both now and in the future.”
Other grants in the region include $71,283.00 for Columbia County Airport in Hudson and $2,072,683.00 for Sullivan County International Airport in Monticello.
“Upstate New York’s airports are critical economic drivers for rural areas, and these facilities play a key role in our communities’ pandemic response," Delgado said in the release. "The funding announced today will help to support airport employees and our local economies. As Congress negotiates next steps of coronavirus relief, I will continue to advocate for the needs of our upstate communities to make sure our region has the resources required to recover and build back stronger than before.”
