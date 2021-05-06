Delgado bill would eliminate 'limo loophole' on safety

U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, said Thursday he had reintroduced legislation aimed at avoiding limousine crashes such as the one that killed 20 people in Schoharie in October 2018.
The bipartisan "End the Limo Loophole Act" would require greater oversight of the vehicles.
According to a media release, Delgado also joined U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, to reintroduce additional legislation to bolster limousine safety. Last Congress, the Representatives' slate of legislation was included in the House-passed Moving Forward Act, HR 2.
“The heartbreaking limousine accident that claimed the lives of 20 New York residents is a tragedy that should never have occurred. We owe it to the families and communities affected by this crash, as well as the first responders who rushed to the scene to aid those in need, to create stronger safety standards,” Delgado said. “Last Congress, the End the Limo Loophole Act received overwhelming bipartisan support and was passed by the House of Representatives. This Congress, Representative Tonko and I will keep fighting to enact this long-overdue reform and save lives.”
According to the release, the End the Limo Loophole Act updates “Commercial Motor Vehicle” definition to include vehicles modified to seat 9 or more people.
The SAFE Limos Act (Safety, Accountability, and Federal Enforcement of Limos Act of 2021)
• Requires that limousines have safety belts for every designated seating position and adhere to federal standards for seats and seat assemblies;
• Closes the loophole that currently allows used vehicles to be converted into limousines without meeting federal safety standards;
• Requires limousine manufacturers to submit “vehicle modifier plans” detailing how they will comply with strict federal standards;
• Directs research into side impact protection, roof crush resistance and air bag systems for protection of occupants based on various seating configurations;
• Requires NHTSA to conduct research and issue standards that can aid egress and regress in the event that a primary exit from the limousine’s passenger compartment is blocked;
• Requires limousine operators to prominently display last inspection dates, results & correctives.
The Take Unsafe Limos Off the Road Act incentivizes states to strengthen policies to impound or immobilize unsafe limousines to be eligible for federal funds.
