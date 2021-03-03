Delgado discusses aid package with local officials

U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, held a virtual roundtable Wednesday, attended by more than 100 upstate officials to discuss COVID-19 aid for local governments included in the latest COVID-19 rescue package.
Last week, the House of Representatives voted to pass the American Rescue Plan, which included a provision introduced by Delgado that delivers $130.2 billion to local governments across the United States. Delgado’s formula will bring more than $400 million to local governments in the 19th Congressional District, according to a media release from Delgado's office.
“For an entire year, local officials across New York's 19th Congressional District have worked around the clock to protect their communities without a dime of direct federal relief,” Delgado said in the release. “I am honored and humbled to have worked to secure an estimated $400 million in direct funding for our counties, towns, and villages in NY-19 via the House-passed American Rescue Plan. The Senate must pass this legislation with my local government funding formula to deliver long overdue relief.”
During the roundtable, Delgado answered questions about funding timelines, allowable uses of funds, potential restrictions on aid, and estimated passage of the American Rescue Plan, the release said.
Among those participating were Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig, village of Deposit Mayor Bryan Moore and town of Hancock Supervisor Jerry Vernold, the release said.
Under Delgado's funding formula, and according to House Committee on Oversight estimates, towns and villages would get more than $160 million in relief. Aid to local counties is estimated at:
• Delaware County, $9 million.
• Otsego County, $12 million.
• Schoharie County, $6 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.