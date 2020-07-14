U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-NY 19, announced Tuesday that his district offices, including those in Oneonta and Delhi, are open for in-person constituent meetings by appointment.
Necessary precautions are being taken to protect the health and safety of constituents and staff, according to a media release.
Constituents with questions and in need of assistance with casework are encouraged to continue to use the phone appointment tool at Delgado.House.gov and the Kingston office phone at 845-443-2930 or Washington office phone 202-225-5614 numbers. If that is not an option, the district offices will be open for scheduled appointments.
“My priority remains the health and safety of our community while continuing to serve every person in New York’s 19th Congressional District with transparency, accountability and accessibility. In accordance with health guidelines, my district offices in Kingston, Oneonta, Delhi, Liberty and Hudson are now open for in-person meetings by appointment,” Delgado said in the release. “I encourage all upstate New York residents to continue to take this public health threat seriously and to follow the guidelines put forth by the CDC as well as those established by the New York State Department of Health and local public health officials.”
