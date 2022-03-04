Delgado, federal agency chief visit Cooperstown businesses

The Cooperstown Distillery produces whiskey in bottles shaped like baseballs, and the Cooperstown Bat Company makes wooden bats that are used — and sometimes broken — by Major League Baseball players, the owners of these two local companies told guests during a small business tour Friday, March 4.
The administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, Isabella Casillas Guzman, came to Cooperstown with Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, to meet with members of Delgado’s Small Business Advisory Committee, an informal group of business leaders and entrepreneurs from across his congressional district.
Guzman walked with owner Gene Marra through the bottling room and the rickhouse of the distillery, asking probing questions while an entourage of nearly 20 staff members from the SBA, the Congressman’s office, local officials and members of the media trailed behind.
Marra explained how the company has expanded during the past two years, thanks to government assistance. The business has received three state and federal grants totaling $275,000. The most recent Economic Injury Disaster Loan provided funds to expand the rickhouse, a whiskey aging warehouse where full barrels were stacked more than 20 feet high.
“We saw the opportunity to grow and the local community supported us,” Marra said. “It’s very local here, everyone wants to be involved.” The distillery now sells alcohol in 20 states, Canada and Japan.
“Have you had problems with the supply chain?” Guzman asked.
“Sure, there’s logistics problems in this field every day,” Marra told her. “It’s a very competitive industry. The Wall Street Journal called us ‘the Kentucky of the north’— there are 90 distillers in upstate New York.”
Guzman talked about how the role of the SBA has grown enormously during the pandemic.
“Small business that are existing have obviously been facing enormous challenges …in particular, those high-impact industries — travel and tourism and restaurants, have been hard hit during this time,” she said. “The SBA was focused on being able to provide relief, through the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loans. We provided over $63 billion in support to small businesses just in New York over the past two years,” she said.
After the tour left the distillery, Marra talked openly about his experience with the government grants. The money, he said, actually came from the state, but he hadn’t wanted to disappoint the federal officials by telling them that, and he figured that “grants all start at the top, since the state doesn’t create money, they disburse it at the local level.”
Applying for funding was an arduous process, he said. “This hoop, then this one, then this hurdle. A tedious amount of paperwork.” Part of it, he thinks, is meant to be cumbersome “to vet people based on their tenacity to fill out the forms.” Fortunately, he said, he had partners who were able to complete the process, because his staff would not have had the time or expertise to do so.
Later, upstairs in the Cooperstown Village Hall, Guzman addressed a crowd of about 35 business owners, almost all of them men. We’re trying to build a better America, she told them.
“And for me, that’s through entrepreneurship. We’ve seen a 30% growth in business starts over the pandemic … 5.4 million people, in the midst of uncertainty, decided to start their business and take on entrepreneurship.”
The goal of government programs, like those from the SBA, is to help those new businesses to succeed, she said. “I like to call small businesses giants in our economy, because they create two thirds of net new jobs and employ half the workforce, but they really provide a pathway to the American dream of business ownership.”
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
