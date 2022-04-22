Delgado gets feedback during SUNY Delhi visit

U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, visited SUNY Delhi on Friday, April 22, to learn about the college's Applied Technologies program.
Delgado toured the welding, electrical, plumbing and refrigeration and mechatronics buildings on campus to learn more about the programs and to listen to students and teachers.
SUNY Delhi Dean of Applied Technologies Carlos Cabrera said the buildings were without power until Friday morning because of Tuesday's snowstorm. He said the buildings are on a separate grid from the rest of the campus because they demand more power and welding creates an electrical short circuit.
DJ Stein, an assistant professor of welding, showed Delgado the different welding machines and said the program needs updating. He said students who take welding at BOCES have more up-to-date machinery than the college does as he pointed to a welder that was 45 years old. In addition to needing new welders, he said the building needs a new ventilation system.
"The return is there," Stein said. "We have the students to pay the tuition."
Stein said there is a waiting list for students who want to take the welding program and there is a demand for welders.
There is also a demand for employees in the other programs Delgado visited. Jonathan Reynolds, who is an instructor in the refrigeration department, said there are 27 seniors this year and one company said they would hire every single one of the seniors. He said the company does all of the refrigeration repairs for Wegmans stores.
Most of the seniors Delgado spoke with already had jobs lined up after they graduate in about 20 days. Ryan Ford, who is a mechatronics major said he interned at Cornell University and will be working there after graduation. Ford said he was originally an architecture major, but "then I learned about this program. I loved modeling, so this fit better."
Nick Meska, an HVAC major, said he will be working in Newburgh after graduation. He said he originally was taking engineering at Pennsylvania State University, but liked working with his hands more than designing systems, so he switched schools and majors.
Delgado said he wanted to learn more about the college and what they offered. "I love that so many graduates come back and teach," he said.
Prior to the tour, he visited with SUNY Delhi President Michael Laliberte about the college.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.