U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, announced that legislation to fully fund the government and provide additional aid to the Ukrainian people will also include funding for community projects in New York’s 19th Congressional District.
“The investments in this package address some of our nation’s biggest challenges while providing much-needed support to my constituents in upstate New York,” Delgado said in a media release. “With this funding we are investing in the middle class, lowering costs for working families, creating American jobs, and supporting vulnerable folks in our communities. I am particularly proud to have secured more than $3.2 million in Community Project funding in this bill that responds to some of the most pressing needs in upstate New York. These investments support our rural areas and foster economic development, making a real difference for our communities.”
In Delaware County, the bill provides $100,000 for "quality, safe and affordable childcare for the Central Catskill region" through the M–ARK Project Inc. in Arkville, the release said.
In Otsego County, Hartwick College will receive $300,000 for its Grain Innovation Center, "a testing laboratory that will become a clearing house of reputable information on the quality of grains grown in the Northeast, provide a harvest survey to help local millers and bakers enhance their products, and offer hands-on student employment opportunities to improve the quality of postsecondary education," the release said.
In Schoharie County, Delgado secured $75,000 to benefit the Greater Cobleskill Community Center. According to the release, funding will allow evaluation of the spatial and design feasibility of moving and expanding the village's community center and consolidating various community uses (seniors, youth after school programs, health-care clinics, scouts, and other programs) to a new community center to be built at Iorio Park in the central part of the village.
