Delgado, SUCO panel brainstorm on manufacturing

Mike Forster Rothbart | The Daily StarRep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, speaks about his support for the semiconductor industry during a panel discussion on Feb. 22. “We can have all the infrastructure, all the capacity in the world, all the investment in the world, but if we don’t have the workforce, then that’s going to remain a challenge,” he said. Beside Delgado is SUNY Oneonta President Alberto Cardelle.