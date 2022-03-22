Delgado visits Delhi creamery 

Congressman Antonio Delgado visited Clark Farms in Delhi on National Ag Day to talk about several issues facing dairy farmers in his district.
Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, toured the Clark Farms Creamery, store and farm with fifth-generation farmer Kyle Clark, 27, and asked several questions about the business and the farm. In the dairy processing plant, Clark and Plant Manager Adam West explained how the milk from the farm is processed and how they developed the different flavors of milk. In the plant, employees were making chocolate milk.
Delgado asked Clark if staffing was an issue at the plant and if he wanted to expand. Clark answered that the creamery is fully staffed and "at capacity without adding a night shift," and the farm's priority is to build a new barn. Clark said the farm milks 230 cows and 25% of the milk produced on the farm is used by the creamery while 75% is shipped to regional dairy processing plants.
Clark said while attending SUNY Morrisville he interned at the college's creamery before graduating in 2017. The Clark Farm had a creamery several years ago and the new creamery was built in the old creamery building, he said. The old ice house was converted into a store for people to stop by and buy not only milk and butter produced by the creamery, but also bread, maple and honey products produced by others. Clark said the products sold at the store are customers of his dairy.
Delgado asked Clark if he had had any issue during the COVID-19 pandemic. Clark said he bottled his first milk on March 1, 2020, and "didn't know anything different" as the creamery wasn't in business long enough. He said in some ways the pandemic was a "blessing in disguise" as the emphasis on buying local was promoted and sometimes there wasn't an option as local stores didn't have milk.
Delgado also inquired about any price increases the farm has had to endure and of any supply chain issues. Clark said it is now harder to get bottles as there is a "supply chain bottleneck," and increased prices have cut into his profits. "It costs me 46 cents per gallon to self distribute milk." He said even though the price farmers are getting for their milk has increased, he didn't know how much more seeds and chemical fertilizers will cost this spring.
While touring the cow barn, Delgado, who is on the House Agriculture Committee, talked about some of the issues he is working on in Congress to help dairy farmers. One bill Delgado is trying to get passed is to reinstate whole milk in schools. He said he is also concerned about the upstate economy if New York City Mayor Eric Adams bans flavored milk in the city schools.
Delgado said studies show that children are more likely to consume milk if they are given more options, including chocolate milk. He said some families rely on schools to provide nutritious meals to their children, including milk. Delgado and other upstate representatives recently sent a letter to Adams asking him to reconsider the proposed ban, a media release said.
Delgado also said he is a sponsor of the farm to school bill that encourages school districts to contract with local farmers for food.
Clark said he supplies most of the milk consumed at SUNY Delhi and supplies milk to the DC-4 day care center at SUNY Delhi, but said after Delgado left that he would get underbid if he tried to get a local school contract.
When asked, Clark and Delgado both said they opposed the 40-hour overtime threshold for farm workers in the state.
"This proposal is not mindful of the dynamics of farming," Delgado said.
New York Farm Bureau Representative Duane Martin asked how climate change would be addressed in the next farm bill and if digesters that process manure would be included.
Dale Dewing, Watershed Team Leader at Delaware County Cornell Cooperative Extension, said digesters would be a challenge for small farms, but would be good at large farms. He also said the Clark Farm, which has partnered with the Watershed Agricultural Council since its founding, used many best farm management practices including manure storage, cover crops and precision feed management.
Delgado said the farm bill was right around the corner and he was looking for ways to help the small family farms he represents.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
