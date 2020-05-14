The COVID-19 pandemic claimed another local summer tradition Thursday, as Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County announced it has canceled the summer camping season at 4-H Camp Shankitunk in Delhi.
"While we are heartbroken, we remain #CampStrong and recognize that we can do hard things; like finding new and exciting ways to share camp with the world because the world needs camp right now," a media release said.
According to the release, organizers are putting together alternative programming opportunities and "invite families to connect with camp in a new way this summer."
Those interested should visit campshankitunk.org or follow the camp on Facebook for information about programming opportunities as they are announced.
Registered families will have the option to request a full refund, defer their camp fee to next summer, or donate their fee to camp to assist in covering non-variable operating costs, including maintenance, utilities, insurance, and supporting year-round employees, the release said.
Those who are not registered and would like to make donations may mail them to Cornell Cooperative Extension at 34570 State Highway 10, Hamden, NY 13856, or make them online at campshankitunk.org/donate.
For more information, contact 4-H Camp Shankitunk at Shankitunk4hcamp@cornell.edu or 607-865-6531.
In other local pandemic news:
• Schoharie County reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of Schoharie County residents who have tested positive to 44, plus the case of a nonresident who works at SUNY Cobleskill.
According to a post on the county Department of Health page on Facebook, officials have notified all individuals who were in close contact and have an elevated risk of contracting COVID-19. Of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Schoharie County, two are still in isolation, 41 have recovered and are off isolation, and one died. Eight people have required hospitalization.
Officials said they are following 12 people who have been placed in isolation or quarantine by the Department of Health. There are 191 people who have completed their quarantine period and have been allowed to resume normal activities, the post said.
• Delaware County Public Health reported no positive lab reports for COVID-19 on Thursday.
According to a media release, Delaware County will start to reopen in Phase One on Friday. Social distancing will remain in place by executive order. For more information about the regional reopening for businesses go to forward.ny.gov/, www.co.delaware.ny.us/wordpress/ and dcecodev.com
The county has had 63 positive results, 51 people discharged after recovering and four deaths.
Three people were reported to be hospitalized, five isolating at home and 12 under mandatory quarantine.
Of 1,227 tested, 1,123 tested negative for the disease.
• Chenango County reported no new cases on Thursday, maintaining a total of 112.
There were three people under precautionary quarantine, 38 under mandatory quarantines and five hospitalized. Officials said 80 people have recovered from the disease. Four have died.
Health department officials said 1.713 tests had been performed on county residents.
• Otsego County did not announce numbers on Thursday. A day earlier, the Health Department announced there had not been any new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the previous 14 days.
There have been 62 confirmed cases in the county, and only one active case, a person who was still in the hospital on Wednesday. There have been four deaths and 57 people recovered. There were three people in quarantine, and 273 have been released. There have been 1,914 negative tests reported.
