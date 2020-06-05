Delhi bagel shop perseveres through pandemic

For James Noviello, 37, a childhood spent in bakeries and on bread routes gave rise to his life’s work.
Together with his brother, Michael, 35, Noviello purchased Bagels N Cream at 2 Elm St. in Delhi, from their parents, Vita and John, in 2002. He said Noviello’s Wholesale Bakery followed in 2007.
“We are originally from Queens, then my family moved up here and Bagels N Cream was for sale. My family purchased it and my mom and dad grew it from there,” he said. “Before that, my dad owned a franchise bakery in Queens, so I’ve been around bread my whole life.
“As me and my brother got older and started our own families, we needed more,” Noviello said. “We started the wholesale bakery, providing bagels, bread, sub rolls, sliced breads, burger rolls, challah and dinner rolls to all around the area and we never looked back.”
Noviello said that passion took root long ago.
“I remember as a kid, the smell of the bakery,” he said. “I started going with my dad to the bakery … from the time I was about 4 or 5 and once you smell that fresh bread being made, you’ll never forget that. It’s a very distinct aroma and a smell that sticks with you. We have not two loaves sitting on our counter, but 400 or 500 and that smell just hits you and I love it; it’s my thing. You’ve got to love what you do, and we definitely do.”
Though he and Michael concentrate on making and baking the dough, Noviello said, the restaurant remains family-run.
“My brother bakes it and knows exactly what he’s doing: how to run it, time it, steam it — he’s got that down to perfect science,” he said. “I’m mixing the dough and that changes day to day, but I love the challenge (of having to) adjust to humidity and temperatures.
“Both (my parents) are still here,” he said. “My mother works at Bagels N Cream every day. She makes all the salads and all the hot meals and she’s constantly prepping. My dad primarily does the delivery side and takes care of the routes.”
Noviello said the wholesale arm of the business services “primarily Delaware County,” but “parts of Otsego, Broome and Wayne, in the summer.” Noviello’s, he said, is “always looking for new clientele.”
Similarly, he said, the restaurant’s clientele is “pretty widespread,” but “primarily local.”
Though Noviello said baking through the pandemic caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus has been “the toughest thing in 20 years,” he credited community support with bolstering both businesses.
“The whole community rallied around a lot of good people, not just my restaurant,” he said. “As a brick-and-mortar (restaurant), you give to your community; it’s what you want to do, it’s in your heart and you love your customers. In food service, the key word is service.
“When something like this happens, the shoe is on the other foot,” he said. “Sales dropped drastically; food service is taking one of the biggest hits, things are uncertain and it’s uprooted everything. But in the community that we have, everybody’s been nothing but supportive. It’s very humbling and comforting and we’re very appreciative. Usually, we’re the ones to help and we like that, but it’s heartwarming that the community has been so responsive and supportive of local establishments. It’s made a huge difference, probably more than most people will ever know.”
Through the pandemic, Noviello said, he’s been able to keep his four-person staff and all family staff working.
The pandemic, Noviello said, also prompted a positive change.
“Something we started was our heat ‘n’ eat meals for dinners,” he said. “It’s been a wonderful addition and people are responding well to it, so we want to keep that, going forward.” Meals, he said, include chicken parmesan and family-style platters with four to six servings.
Bagels N Cream is open for curbside pickup, Noviello said, and diners can come in for takeout.
For more information or to place an order, call 607-746-8100. To view business hours, a full menu or daily specials, visit the “Bagels N Cream” Facebook page or follow @bagels_n_cream on Instagram.
