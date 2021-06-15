Bright yellow police tape and roadblocks were set up around the facade of a crumbling abandoned building on Main Street in Delhi to protect passersby from any falling debris on Tuesday, June 15.
56 Main St., a two-and-a-half story multi-use building at the corner of Main and Franklin streets, adjacent to the Family Dollar, has been falling into advancing stages of disrepair for the better part of 15 years, according to Delhi Mayor Srindhar “Sam” Samudrala.
The village has received multiple complaints about the building, but so far no injuries have been reported, he said.
“My main concern is public safety,” Samudrala said. “It's come to the point where the building is going to be condemned,” likely in the coming days.
The building is owned by Don Bishop, who “doesn’t reside in Delhi,” according to Samudrala.
County real property tax records show that the Delhi property is one of 10 throughout the county owned by Bishop, who is listed as having a Hobart post office box. Its full market value was listed at $25,093 as of 2021.
Bishop also owns a seasonal residence in Andes, three single-family homes in Stamford and one in Hamden — collectively valued at more than $954,000 — as well as four vacant lots in Hamden and Stamford, collectively valued at more than $70,000.
A Tuesday afternoon phone call to a number listed for Bishop in the phone book rang unanswered.
Samudrala said Bishop has been cited by village code enforcement officer Tom Little multiple times in recent years, to no avail.
Little did not return a Tuesday afternoon voicemail left at his office.
“I’m not going to let that happen this time,” Samudrala said. “For a long time, nobody went after him for his lack of action on the violations, but I won’t stand for it.”
Samudrala said the Main Street property is one of many throughout the village in his sights as its newly elected mayor. Though he declined to name specific locations, Samudrala said “there’s a lot of changes happening in the village.”
“It’s just not right that most people do what they’re supposed to do and pay their taxes while others get away with nothing,” he said. “We’re not going to let a few bad apples spoil the orchard.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
