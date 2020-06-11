Delhi counter-protester: I'm not a racist 'monster'

A counter-protester at the “Honoring Black Lives” rally is claiming mistreatment during his Saturday appearance at the demonstration in Delhi.
In the days following the rally, which drew more than 700 to the village, photos circulating social media showed Delhi resident Chris Cormier wearing a white “Make America Great Again” hat, carrying in one hand a sign decrying the Black Lives Matter movement and holding the hand of his tearful young daughter in the other.
“The pictures make me look like I’m a hulking monster — I’m not,” Cormier said. “I really am a decent, caring human being, but I’m tired of being targeted by racist, sexist, unthinking people.”
Cormier, an assistant professor of liberal arts and sciences who teaches introductory psychology at SUNY Delhi, said he’s not a racist.
“Only stupid people are racist,” he said. “My title is ‘doctor.’ I’m not stupid.”
Unaware of the planned demonstration, Cormier said he was on his regular walk through the village Saturday when he happened upon the rally’s organizers setting up near the gazebo.
“I saw the ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign and thought maybe they’d have a peaceful demonstration,” he said.
When he asked a few of the organizers if they could have a chat when he finished his walk, Cormier said they “readily agreed,” but when he circled back, “next thing you know, the police are out there. They called the cops on me.”
Delhi Police Chief Mike Mills said his officers arrived early to the Courthouse Square to see if the organizers needed any help, but that no one called the police.
“That’s not how it went,” Mills said of Cormier’s account. “The organizers expressed some concern, but that was because they didn’t know who he was.”
Cormier said he returned home and enlisted the help of his 11-year-old daughter to make a sign “that will spark a little controversy and strike up some conversation.”
The hand-drawn poster read: “BLM causes more deaths. Convince me I’m wrong!” with “BLM” repeatedly drawn and crossed out around its borders.
“Despite its intentions, the Black Lives Matter movement is harming black people,” Cormier told The Daily Star on Wednesday. “It’s devolved into a hateful, anti-police frenzy where the community chases out cops and a natural, significant spike in crimes occurs. Communities are subjected to increased drug deals and violence — those are the unintended, paradoxical consequences.”
“I say this because I genuinely care about black people,” he continued. “I’m not virtue-signaling, I’m virtuous.”
Krisy Gashler, one of the rally’s organizers, described Cormier’s comments as “a gross misrepresentation of Black Lives Matter,” adding that they “seem to be informed by right-wing zealots, rather than Black leaders.”
“The issue is not that one group of people — police or BLM activists — is good and the other bad. The issue is that the system is broken,” Gashler said. “If a civilian kills an officer, they are arrested immediately and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. If an officer kills a civilian, it takes sustained nationwide protests for them to be prosecuted. We saw how long it took for the retired officer to even be detained in the case of Ahmaud Arbery and we saw that the system was failing George Floyd until people demanded justice.”
Fellow organizer Christina Hunt Wood said Cormier’s comments “dismiss America’s destructive history of white supremacy and he uses common tools to discredit past social justice movements and demonize people simply asking for racial equality.”
“He’s either well aware of the game he’s playing, or he’s consuming content that’s filling him with an irrational fear,” Wood said. “Either way, I tend not to entertain conversations with people who, at their core, believe Black people should be happy with what we’ve got while throwing around MLK’s name like he wasn’t the target of white law enforcement agencies.”
Cormier said he “politely let people look” at his sign as he and his daughter waded through the crowd. He was heading north on the west side of Main Street in front of the courthouse when he was “suddenly surrounded by an intensely aggressive crowd.”
“It was terrifying,” he said. “There was a black woman screaming ‘white trash!’ at us.”
“I thought I would get overrun and my daughter would get hurt. I really felt that our lives were in absolute danger,” Cormier continued. “You could feel the seething hatred — they wanted to attack and to kill me. You could tell.”
“There wasn’t very much animosity that I saw,” Mills said.
At the rally, Cormier threatened to hit Gilbertsville resident Diana Degarmo in a confrontation de-escalated by other demonstrators.
“Some woman grabbed his sign and he thought it was me, so he threatened to hit me,” she said.
“When they were closing in on me, I told them, ‘If you don’t get your hands off me, I’m going to put you on your ass, and I mean it!’” Cormier said. “I gave very clear warnings about what they could expect.”
“I couldn’t escape. The police had to extricate us. I left because I didn’t want to be victimized,” he continued. “The police were completely unprepared for this. The cops pulled us out but were not able to accompany us down the street.”
“I don’t think we extricated him,” Mills said. “He left on his own.”
As he was leaving, Cormier said a “group of girls” walking in the opposite direction “rushed up behind” him after they passed, punching him in the head and hitting him in the back.
“They wanted to get me down and brutalized,” he said. “I told them, ‘Don’t you get near me. If you do, you’re going to regret it!’”
Cormier said he called the police when he got home, but the officers “didn’t want to take a report” because they needed the names and contact information of his alleged attackers. Leaving his daughter and sign at home, Cormier said he returned to the rally to “search for his attackers” but couldn’t find them.
“We talked to him at some point from his house,” Mills said. “We didn’t investigate anything because there was no criminal complaint.”
Around 2:30, Cormier said he attempted to speak with “some of the nice kid organizers,” but was told “we said everything we wanted to say at this event.”
Delhi residents Gabriel Logue and Quinn Kelley confirmed themselves to be the “kid organizers” — ages 24 and 25, respectively — who spoke to Cormier.
“This tactic of reducing us to children who don’t know any better is used often in his circles. It allows them to discredit our opinions because we have ‘no life experience,’” said Kelley, a self-identified survivor of 9/11, mental illness and “a queer person living in rural America.”
“I did say everything I wanted to say at the event,” Kelley continued. “He just didn’t listen.”
“I truly believe that his aims were to try to incite anger and discord, and he might have even aimed to incite violence to discredit our movement,” Logue said.
“College professors are supposed to be the best people in the world at engaging in thoughtful conversations,” Cormier said. “I try to be a really great instructor and create a real educational environment that most of them have never had, but I get a lot of hate on campus.”
A Change.org petition calling for SUNY Delhi administrators to “review” Cormier for his “lewd comments” garnered more than 1,000 signatures in 24 hours.
The petition was launched Tuesday by rising sophomore Sierra Sillaro, a former student of Cormier’s who said he remarked in class that “no one has it worse than a straight male.”
Cormier said he was unaware of the petition but didn’t deny Sillaro’s assertions.
“They don’t like what I have to say because it contradicts their narrative. It’s fundamentally totalitarian,” he said. “In the department of liberal arts and sciences, free speech is shut down unless you’re the radical left. It’s absolutely shut down. If you’re straight, white and male, you’re screwed.”
“I’ve heard numerous accounts of students of color who he has made uncomfortable, and nothing has ever been done to reprimand him in the past,” Sillaro said. “I mostly wrote this petition because we as students just want to be heard and we want Christopher Cormier to be reprimanded for his hate speech.”
“I am concerned about the young lives he’s potentially harming with his bigoted rhetoric,” Wood said.
“SUNY Delhi is taking this situation and all allegations very seriously, and the information has been referred to the Office of Human Resources, who will conduct a thorough investigation,” Vice President for Marketing and Communications Dawn Sohns said in a Tuesday statement.
“I knew I would be putting my job at risk,” Cormier said. “I’m not sorry I did it because it has to be done. This is who I am. This is what I’m about. We have to be truthful — unwaveringly, courageously committed to the truth. We need to deal with what’s real. It’s facts over feeling.”
“At the rally on Saturday, SUNY Delhi had a substantial presence at this event with numerous faculty, staff, and students present who were there to support the living memorial to honor black lives, and who represent our core values and commitment to equity and inclusion,” Sohns continued. “SUNY Delhi is committed to being a place where everyone is welcome, heard, and supported.”
“I wish they meant it,” Cormier said in response.
Sohns said SUNY Delhi will implement an anti-racist and decolonization education series this fall, “designed to assist our campus community with learning ways in which we can enact socially just change within our campus community and the world.”
“We believe that together, through thoughtful action and education, we can and will make a difference in our society,” she said.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
