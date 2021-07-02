The greater Delhi community is raising funds to support a local family whose home was destroyed in an early morning fire Friday, July 2.
Michael and Lisa Buel were transported to O’Connor Hospital for smoke inhalation after they were evacuated from their Elk Creek Road residence, where a fire broke out around 3:30 a.m., according to the Delhi Fire Department. Michael was later transported to SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse for further treatment.
The couple and their dog evacuated after being awoken by smoke alarms, according to the department. Five of the family’s cats perished in the fire.
The fire, believed to be accidental in nature, appeared to start near the electrical box of a ceiling fan. When the Delhi department arrived on scene, flames had engulfed all sides of the structure.
About 80 firefighters from Delhi, Bloomville, Bovina, East Meredith, Meridale and Walton responded to the scene, as well as Franklin’s firefighter assist and search team, Delaware County Emergency Service coordinators, AMR and Bovina EMS and crews from New York State Electric & Gas.
The fire was deemed under control by about 6:30 a.m. and all units were back in service by 10:15 a.m., according to the Delhi Fire Department. No firefighter injuries were reported.
The home was ruled a total loss. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.
Visit gofund.me/410843f5 to donate to the Buels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.