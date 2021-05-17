The contents of an 82-year-old time capsule were unveiled Saturday, May 15, in the Delhi Courthouse Square as part of the yearlong celebration of the village’s bicentennial.
“I’m not only honored but humbled to be here today,” said Delaware Academy Superintendent Kelly Zimmerman. “Just watching the fruits of our labor and watching everybody gather around these artifacts — this is why we are here. This defines community. Everybody who came out today has a part in this. Everybody who was here before us has a part in this.”
The time capsule was housed in the cornerstone of Delaware Academy, which has sat atop the Sheldon property overlooking the village for more than eight decades. The cornerstone was laid in a June 24, 1939, ceremony attended by more than 300 students, families and local residents, the building’s architect, a representative from the Public Works Administration and the school marching band, according to Zimmerman.
The copper capsule, no bigger than a shoebox, contained a copy of the school newsletter, Kalends; class photos, signed rosters, and splinters of wood from each of the schools throughout Bovina, Treadwell, Hamden and Meredith; and photos of the Sheldon mansion, the original school building and the construction progress of the then-new school.
“As I was reflecting and looking through these various artifacts, I’m only left to assume that they represent what was then the excitement, the hopes and the dreams for Delaware Academy, and I’m left here just to hope that we’ve lived up to those ideals,” Zimmerman said.
The box was opened about two weeks before the ceremony and laid out in a protective display curated by DA librarian Meg Oliver, who married into one of the village’s oldest families.
Oliver also compiled historic newspaper clippings and photographs already part of the library’s permanent collection.
“I really like seeing when people found themselves on here,” she said of the many generations of DA graduates perusing the display. “I’d like to make sure I tell my library students about all of this and show them how to do this kind of research if they want to.”
Downsville resident Fran Youmans Shaw, a 1956 Delaware Academy graduate, searched with her husband, George “Smokey” Shaw, for family references in the clippings from The Delaware Republican-Express, the Delaware Gazette, the Walton Reporter and The Daily Star.
Delhi resident Janet Maxwell, who has lived in the same Clinton Street house for most of her nearly 93 years, found the roster where she signed her name at 10 years old.
“I can’t believe my writing was that good,” she said. “You should see it now.”
Maxwell, who attended the school when it was located on the SUNY Delhi campus until seventh grade, when she switched to the current building, said her favorite memories of her time in school were of the lifelong friends she made.
Maxwell said worked more than 40 years at the Delaware National Bank of Delhi as “everything but a teller.”
“I used to walk past the cornerstone all the time and I’d say, ‘My name’s in there. I signed that,’” she said. “It was an honor that I was able to be here.”
Maxwell said she was rounding out her outing on the square with a visit to Woodland Cemetery, where her parents and several generations before are buried.
“My mother and father would be so pleased to know we had this celebration,” she said.
Lucille Lee Frisbee, the valedictorian of Delaware Academy’s 1948 class, said she still remembers tripping up over the speech she was supposed to memorize for her graduation ceremony.
She and her husband Willard, a 1946 graduate, have been married for more than 65 years.
“He was going with my best girlfriend when we were in school,” Lucille recalled. “It wasn’t until a few years later, when I was working in New York and he was in the service, that he came to his senses.”
The couple’s three sons attended Delaware Academy, as did two of their five grandchildren, Lucille said. Their great-grandson, Wyatt Frisbee, is in first grade at the school.
“We always had a good education,” Lucille said. “It’s so exciting to be here.”
“All of you students have the honor and privilege of coming from a great place — don’t ever forget it,” said Delhi Mayor Sridhar “Sam” Samudrala, a 1986 graduate. “I can say that because I’ve been to almost every single country in the world, and where did I end up? Right back here. This is truly a wonderful place.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
