Delhi family rings New York Stock Exchange closing bell

Three former Delhi residents were able to ring the closing bell of the New York Stock Exchange Friday, Dec. 3.
Brett and Taylor Sohns their mother, Jan, and other family members and friends who have invested in their business, LifeGoal Investments, traveled to New York City for the occasion.
Taylor Sohns said their father, Doug, couldn’t make it because he was on a hunting trip in Kansas. He said people from the NYSE told them it would be a quick turnaround from getting the call and ringing the bell, but he didn’t realize how quick it would be.
“On Wednesday evening [Dec. 1] they called and said your day is Friday,” Sohns said Monday, Dec. 13. “It was extremely short notice, but it was a once in a lifetime experience.”
Even with the short notice, Sohns said some friends and investors from California, Ohio and Atlanta were able to get to New York City for the event. He said they were allowed 14 people with them and everyone had to prove they had been vaccinated against COVID-19 and had to go through metal detectors. Once they got to the NYSE, their itinerary was planned down to the last second before they rang the bell.
He said they arrived at 3:15 p.m. and were treated to a documentary about the history of the NYSE in a “massive boardroom,” he said. “Brett and I then gave a speech about our company. Exactly five minutes before it closed we got to tour the floor of the stock exchange. At a minute and a half to go, we went up on stage. They counted down from 30 seconds and we rang the bell.”
The company’s owl logo was on every screen of the stock exchange when they rang the bell, Sohns said.
“It was an absolutely phenomenal experience,” he said.
He said everyone received a metal name tag with their name and title engraved into it, including Jan’s, which said “Momma Bear.” “Everyone got a kick out of it,” Sohns said.
Brett and Taylor launched their company on Sept. 9. The company allows people to invest in five different categories on the NYSE — Homeowner Investment ETF (Ticker: HOM), Children Investment ETF (CHLD), Vacation Investment ETF (SUNY), LifeGoal General Conservative Investment ETF (SAVN) and LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF (WLTH) — with the goal of buying a home, starting a family, taking a vacation or investing for the future he said.
“We name our investments with straight-forward, goal-based names; making it clear to the everyday American exactly how they should be used,” Taylor said. “There is no guess work in what they’re trying to do.”
Since starting the company, the brothers have focused on building out the website, he said. The website has a budget calculator for anyone to check their finances and how they could invest money for their future. There is also a library of financial educational videos for people to watch.
