Delhi gets $100K from state for series of projects

The village of Delhi will receive state grant money to fund some of its needs.
State Sen. Jen Metzger, D-Rosendale, visited Delhi on Sunday to announce $100,000 in State and Municipal Facilities Capital grant funding awarded by her office for several village projects. The grant will fund a new snow plow vehicle and a replacement heating system for the Department of Public Works, as well as help fund pipe replacements at the village’s water plant well house.
“Local governments operate on tight budgets, and it can be challenging to come up with the resources for needed equipment and infrastructure improvements, especially in challenging economic times like these," Metzger said in a media release. “This grant will enable the village of Delhi to make necessary investments in the Highway Department and water services without overburdening local taxpayers."
In the release, Delhi Mayor Richard Maxey said, “I want to thank Senator Jen Metzger for this much-needed $100,000 grant to replace one of Delhi’s snow plows, and also defray the costs of heating the DPW building and water pipe replacement at our well house. This grant helps all village residents in keeping our taxes reduced as this money is being applied to needed repairs that strengthen our infrastructure and make us more resilient in the winter months.”
