Delhi Girl Scouts share holiday harvest with local veterans

Members of Girl Scout Troop 60673 of Delhi are working toward their Bronze Award by helping local veterans served by the Catskills Veterans Outreach Center in Stamford.
According to Troop Leader Penny Harageones, the troop of fourth- and fifth-grade students has been busy in November and December helping 27 veteran families. In November, they raised money and sought food donations to create Thanksgiving baskets. They continued to raise money in December, and will provide Christmas baskets and food baskets for families with children for the week they are off for holiday break. The girls bought enough food for 45 adults and 18 children.
To raise money, some girls went on their parents' Facebook pages asking for donations.
"I made a video and got a lot of donations," Marley Leddy said. She said she wrote down what she was going to say, practiced it, was recorded and the video was posted on social media.
Madison Wake said she asked for donations and was happy when people donated.
The girls received money and pre-paid Price Chopper gift cards and pre-paid credit cards to help pay for the groceries, Harageones said.
"The girls agreed to take $200 from their cookie money to help pay for the food," she said. The girls will use what is left from grocery shopping to buy little gifts for the gift boxes for families with children.
Six of the 13 members walked through Price Chopper with their mom or dad Wednesday, Dec. 15, to shop for the Christmas and holiday break baskets. The girls were broken into groups and each set of girls had their own shopping list and cart.
While they were shopping, the girls were getting an education about comparing prices and about ongoing supply chain problems as the store was out of some items on the list and had to be substituted with other items. Wake said she also learned where different food items were located in the store.
In addition to donating the food baskets, the girls baked desserts for Thanksgiving and will do the same for Christmas. They also sorted all the holiday decorations at the veterans center and decorated the veterans center for the holidays, made placemats for Thanksgiving, holiday cards and Christmas ornaments, Harageones said. To earn a Bronze Award, each girl must perform 20 hours of service.
Maya Margiotta said the girls chose to help the veterans because "we all agreed giving back was important. It feels great to know they might need it and we're helping them."
Wake added it was important to give because "a lot of families don't have food. People want to spend time with their families so it's important to donate."
Harageones said many girls in the troop are close to the 20 hours of service requirement. The girls were scheduled to bake desserts Thursday and will write thank you notes to people who donated money or food during upcoming meetings, she said.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer
