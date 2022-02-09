Delhi library to host musician for Black History Month

Kids will learn about different drums Saturday as part of the Black History Month program at the Cannon Free Library in Delhi.
Percussionist Marcel Smith said the program will introduce children to the music of Africa by tracing drums back to that continent, and he will bring several drums children may not have seen before.
"It will be an interactive show," he said. "I will be bringing drums not common here but that are common in Jamaica. I will also be bringing South American instruments."
Smith said he has geared the program toward the younger children in attendance, but all children "should enjoy it and get information out of it."
The music will be part of the program co-sponsored by the library and Women for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity, a media release said. Members of W.I.D.E. will read a story pertaining to the civil rights movement and lead the young participants in playing a game and making a jazz-inspired collage. At the close of the workshop, children can pick out an age-appropriate book to take home and continue to learn about Black history and culture in America. The books that will be distributed are "Henry's Freedom Box," "Trombone Shorty," "Through my Eyes" (the Ruby Bridges story) "A Voice Named Aretha" and "My Name is Truth."
Jenine Osbon, co-founder of W.I.D.E., said her organization was founded "to raise multicultural awareness in the community and amplify voices of underrepresented populations through literacy programs and events for children."
The organization is working with the Cannon Free Library, Andes Public Library and the William B. Ogden Library in Walton to bring the events to the public.
"The W.I.D.E. group matched each month of the year with a human rights issue or a country unfamiliar to most children in America or an important annual celebration," Cannon Free Library Director Susan Frisbee said. "W.I.D.E. then set up a calendar to rotate workshops between the three libraries. February was our turn, so we are learning a little about Black History."
Frisbee said it is important to learn about Black history because it has "been pretty much left out or glossed over in most who are now adults' education. It's never too late to learn."
The program will start at 11 a.m. at the library on Elm Street in Delhi and it is open to children ages 4 to 10. Families can register for the event by calling the library at 607-746-2662.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.