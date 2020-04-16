Delaware County deputies said a Delhi man was arrested after choking and striking another person.
According to a media release, deputies were called Monday afternoon to a reported domestic dispute on Arbuckle Hollow Road in Delhi. After investigating they charged Noah L. Shambaugh, 20, with falsely reporting an incident, four counts of criminal obstruction of breathing and one count of second-degree harassment.
Shambaugh is accused of striking and choking a victim repeatedly during the course of a domestic dispute. He is also accused of falsely reporting the facts of the dispute to deputies.
Shambaugh was arraigned by Town of Kortright Justice Yvonne Pagillo, via a remote, virtual appearance. An order of protection was issued, prohibiting him from having contact with the victim. He was released pending his appearance in the Delhi town court on a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.