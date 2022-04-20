Delhi's village mayor says he wants to take over the community swimming pool from the town government, which built and operates it. At least one village trustee, however, is balking at the idea.
During the Village Board meeting April 18, Mayor Sridhar Samudrala announced he would like the village to take ownership of the pool and be responsible for the management of it "for 15 years." He did not elaborate on what would happen at the end of that time.
Village Trustee Ian Lamont responded, saying: "I'm still not in favor of it."
Samudrala said Monday he had spoken with the town to transfer the pool and pool management to the village.
Delhi Town Supervisor Mark Tuthill said Wednesday he hasn't had direct contact from anyone on the village board, but said he is in favor of the transfer because the village already has a summer recreation program. He said the village also has an employee who mows lawns in the village, would have employees who could test the water, and village maintenance crews could remove garbage from the garbage cans. He said the town contracts for these services.
In addition to those benefits, Tuthill said: "The village police department can keep an eye on the property. We have cameras, but they would provide more security."
The town of Delhi purchased the property from the village of Delhi for the pool site.
Tuthill said the town is also building a new playground near the pool, which is near the baseball fields at the American Legion.
Plans for the pool began in 2003 when the community's old swimming pool, on Sheldon Drive, was closed after more than 50 years of operation because of mechanical problems, according to previous Daily Star reporting. Soon after, the West Branch Recreation and Aquatic Center Committee was formed, and members began working to raise funds and finalize a design and location.
The committee designed the project and sought bids twice. Both times the bids came in higher than the committee expected. The committee also secured a state grant. In January 2018, the O'Connor Foundation donated $200,000 so the pool could be built. The pool, now called the Delhi Pool, opened in the summer of 2019.
The pool serves residents in the towns of Delhi, Bovina, Hamden and Meredith.
