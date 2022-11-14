The Delhi Village Board is exploring whether to place parking meters along Main Street to generate revenue and improve parking.
“There are lots of parking problems in the village and we needed to come up with solutions,” Delhi Mayor Sridhar Samudrala said in an email. “People are parking everywhere. New businesses are having problems and we need to help new businesses come to Delhi.”
The village commissioned a parking study compiled by GPI/Greenman-Pedersen Inc. of Albany of the central business district over the summer. The company looked at available parking along Main Street from Clinton Street to Orchard Street, along Division Street from Main Street to Second Street, along Court Street from Main Street to village hall, along Church Street, along Kingston Street from Main Street to Elm Street, and along Second Street. The study also looked at all of the parking available at private businesses, churches, government buildings and the municipal parking lot by Hoyt Park.
The parking study included reviewing 905 parking spaces to see if they were occupied during the study hours, the study said. The 905 spaces included 240 on-street parking spaces, 38 public parking spaces in the Hoyt Park municipal parking lot and 627 business-owned/government use parking lot spaces.
The survey was completed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, and Thursday, July 21 to capture data on a farmers market day and a typical summer day, the study said. The study also outlined the parking restrictions within the village, of which, two-hour parking is the most common.
The company broke up the village into the following land-use categories: residential, commercial/retail, parks/recreation, government and religious, and labeled the in different zones on several maps.
The study found Wednesday morning during the farmers market had the highest number of vehicles parked along Main, Second, Church, Court and Division streets and in the municipal parking lot. The study also found several cars parked illegally in no parking zones along Main Street and a vehicle parked on the sidewalk along Division Street.
The study said the area in the village with the most parking need is from Division Street to Court Street along both Main and Second streets. The study recommended stricter enforcement of parking violations be implemented, especially if the village decides to install parking meters.
If the village does install parking meters, the study recommended installing kiosks. The cost to install the kiosks would be $325,000, and the projected revenue would be $207,514 per year if the village did not sell parking permits to village residents, and $203,324 if the village did sell permits for $120, per year.
However, Samudrala said “I want to be able to give residents and businesses at least one car permit free and the others they can purchase at a cost. Of course they still have to follow the parking rules. We will have to consider [SUNY Delhi] students as well. The parking for students should be discussed with the home owner. This is something we still need to discuss.”
Samudrala said the money generated from the parking meters would help the village pay for improvements such as sidewalks, parks and police. He said the village recently lost $200,000 in state aid as a host of a State University of New York.
“Most importantly funds will go to village expenses and I don’t want to increase taxes or other fees to the residents who are already paying 22% of the taxes for the benefit of 78% who are tax exempt,” he said.
There will be a public hearing about the parking study at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 1, at Delaware Academy and Central School at 2 Sheldon Drive.
“I want to present a solution for a problem and want to have the people come out and present their solutions,” Samudrala said.
The complete study can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/mrznpykp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.