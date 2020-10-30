Two Delhi Marines reconnected after more than 50 years and nearly a thousand miles to share tales of war, capture and homecoming.
Ten years’ difference in age was enough to send Delhi boys Fred Holcomb and Gary Manning to fight in two different wars — Holcomb in Korea and Manning in Vietnam. Their paths crossed time and again upon their respective returns from conflict, Manning said, but as the years wore on, the two eventually lost touch.
Holcomb and his wife, Phyllis, moved to Tennessee, while Manning and his family remained in Delaware County.
Manning said he and his wife were taking a stroll through the cemetery over the summer when they encountered the grave of Phyllis Holcomb, who passed away in 2012, and Manning assumed Fred had as well.
A phone call to Holcomb’s sister, Clara, “enlightened me otherwise,” Manning said, “so I called Fred to tell him the good news — that he was still alive — and how tickled I was to hear it!”
“Fred had shared a little of his POW experience with me some 50 years ago,” Manning said. “God has blessed me with the compassion to gain more of Fred’s confidence and the ability to put his story in writing.”
Holcomb, who had long been hesitant to share his story with anyone else, detailed his experiences to Manning through more than 15 hours on the phone.
“The recollections of his tribulations, and putting them to the pen, have been nearly as raw for Marine Holcomb in the summer and fall of 2020 as living them was for him when he was captured in the fall of 1950,” Manning said. “When crowded for detailed information, Fred would sometimes respond, ‘Gary, I wish you had been there.’”
“That pretty well did it for me,” Manning continued. “I assured him, ‘I’m glad I wasn’t, and I’m sad that you were.’”
Over the course of three months, Manning painstakingly documented his fellow Marine’s greatest war story, compiling a 76-page manuscript entitled “Still Standing.” In it are Holcomb’s own words, describing his capture and imprisonment by Chinese soldiers in North Korea.
“I am 89 years old and November 28, 1950, is still frozen in my mind,” Holcomb begins.
What was supposed to be a one-day roundtrip — Holcomb said he didn’t even bring his sleeping bag — derailed into a roadside siege by as many as three to four thousand Chinese soldiers just outside of Hagaru-ri, North Korea.
Nearly all of the men traveling with Holcomb, then 19, were killed. Holcomb fled for some time on foot but eventually found himself surrounded and captured.
Over the next six months, through a particularly harsh Korean winter, Holcomb — without a hat or parka and wearing non-insulated boots and socks made out of the sleeves of his undershirt — and several others were marched hundreds of miles across North Korea.
“We walked nights to avoid being strafed by our own planes. During the day, we slept any place that provided cover, such as bombed-out houses, woods and beneath piles of brush, like rabbits,” Holcomb told Manning.
Through Manning, Holcomb recalled helping along an injured lieutenant from Texas who might otherwise have been left for dead:
“I reached into energy reserves I didn’t know I had and helped Lieutenant Reid struggle back to his feet. With his arm around my neck and shoulders, I grasped him around his waist and we continued up the mountain in the long, silent, ghostly chain of prisoners and guards.”
Lieutenant Ernest Reid Jr. survived the war and was later promoted to Brigadier General Reid, commanding general of the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms, California.
Interspersed among stretches of Holcomb’s recollections, Manning included excerpts from the handful of letters Holcomb was able to write to his parents in DeLancey; telegrams sent to them from the Department of the Navy, informing the Holcombs of their son’s disappearance after the roadside attack and later his declaration as missing in action, and clippings from local newspapers documenting his known whereabouts overseas.
“People in Delhi seemed to know, before my parents in DeLancey, five miles away, whether I was a POW, or KIA, or MIA. Mrs. Billie Wyer, that feisty local writer and photographer from Delhi, was at our farm home in time to take a picture of my mother fixing our breakfast. I guess we were news.”
The artifacts from Holcomb’s deployment were compiled in a scrapbook “diligently kept by (his) loving mother,” which later served as some of the only proof of his service after his military records were lost in a fire.
Manning also includes Holcomb’s musings as an aside, documenting the retired Marine’s thoughts about his capture 70 years later:
“The sad thing about my captivity, when I look back, is that the POW experience caused me to be less sympathetic and understanding with my family than I should have been. I think something was done with my feelings that I don’t realize.”
Holcomb summarized for Manning tales of his life after returning stateside, including a trip to the Albany VA to see if he qualified for benefits:
“Four or five doctors looked me over and finally declared they didn’t know what was wrong, but that it wasn’t service-connected. Now, to my way of thinking, how could they tell it was not service-connected if they didn’t know what it was to begin with?!”
The Holcombs moved to Tennessee in 1976, seeking a warmer climate to acquiesce the irreparable nerve damage that caused him to lose feeling in his hands and feet.
“Cold hands are still the biggest problem,” Manning said.
“If someone had quizzed me the day I got home, I could have recalled a lot more detail about what happened,” Holcomb concludes. “Seventy years is a long time ago. I’ve tried to forget the war and apparently have done a better job than I thought I was doing.”
“These stories are fabulously important to our local community and should always be documented and preserved,” said Gabrielle Pierce, Delaware County historian. “They are not legends or mere “stories” — they are true accounts of experiences, plus the emotions of those who experienced and remember them.”
“I have always subscribed to the idea that the best stories never get told,” Manning said. “Fred wondered if people would be interested in his 70-year-old story, and I assured him that a lot of folks would. We are a nation of patriots and well aware that we need reminding, from time to time, of the price paid for the freedoms we enjoy every day.”
For more information or to obtain a copy of the manuscript, “Still Standing,” email Gary Manning at gmanning001@stny.rr.com.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
