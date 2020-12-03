Bassett Healthcare Network is taking its annual Christmas parade from the streets of Delhi to the driveway of the hospital.
From 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 5, local residents are invited to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus from the safety of their vehicles in the O’Connor Hospital driveway.
“Instead of doing a parade, we decided to switch to a drive-in,” said Amy Beveridge, Bassett’s director of operational support. “Anybody can drive through, young or old.”
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be joined by elves, reindeer, Olaf and Frosty the snowmen, Beveridge said, and will have a mailbox for children to drop off their letters to Santa. If a return address is included, Santa will write back.
Santa spectators will also receive goodie bags with snacks, in lieu of the usual hot chocolate social held in the hospital after the parade.
“We wanted to thank the community and show our appreciation. We’ve had a lot of support throughout COVID,” Beveridge said. “Santa came all this way, so we’re hoping for a big turnout.”
